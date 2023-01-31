Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Ormaechea advances to final
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the final of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Saturday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Nadia Podoroska and Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Arango moves into semi-finals
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last four of the Cali Open by defeating Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna 6-1, 7-5 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday night. Arango, ranked No 350, will play Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next. Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Colombian won against Canadian Carol...
tennismajors.com
American Parks beats Zanevska to reach first WTA Tour final
American Alycia Parks achieved another milestone in her burgeoning career as she beat Belgian Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Lyon Open, her first on the WTA Tour. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, and...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Belgian Zanevska earns clash with Parks in semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska moved into the last four of the Lyon Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Belgian won against Hungarian...
tennismajors.com
Home favourite Garcia cruises into Lyon final, plays American Parks for title
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, defeated Colombian Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-2 to move into the final of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Saturday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face American Alycia Parks next. It’s the first time she’s made the final...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Tsurenko books spot in final as Andreescu retires injured
Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko won against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, 7-5, 4-0 to advance to the final of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Saturday. Tsurenko, ranked No 136, will play Lin Zhu next. Andreescu retires with injury. Andreescu led 5-3 in the first set...
tennismajors.com
Norrie leads Great Britain into Davis Cup finals
Cameron Norrie was the star of the show as Great Britain returned to the Davis Cup finals, defeating Colombia 3-1 in Cota to book their place in the 16-team group stage. The world No 11 won both his singles matches in straight sets, with his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nicolas Mejia providing the Brits with their third and winning point of the weekend.
