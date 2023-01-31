Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Arango moves into semi-finals
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango reached the last four of the Cali Open by defeating Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna 6-1, 7-5 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday night. Arango, ranked No 350, will play Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next. Ahead of her victory, the 22-year-old Colombian won against Canadian Carol...
Cali Open: Podoroska moves into final
Argentinian Nadia Podoroska beat Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Saturday evening. Podoroska, ranked No 156, will play Argentinian Paula Ormaechea next. The Argentinian won against Hungarian Reka Luca Jani, the top seed (6-0, 6-2),...
Cali Open: Ormaechea makes last 4
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea advanced to the semi-finals of the Cali Open by winning against American Elvina Kalieva 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Friday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova and Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second...
American Parks beats Zanevska to reach first WTA Tour final
American Alycia Parks achieved another milestone in her burgeoning career as she beat Belgian Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Lyon Open, her first on the WTA Tour. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, and...
Favourite Garcia sees off Paolini to reach semi-finals in Lyon
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Lyon Open by beating Italian Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 7-5 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Colombian Camila Osorio and Czech...
Thailand Open: Wang books spot in semi-finals with win over Watson
Chinese Xinyu Wang, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Thailand Open by edging out Heather Watson 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday night. Wang, ranked No 81, will play Chinese Lin Zhu next. The 21-year-old Chinese beat Swiss qualifier Joanne...
Lyon Open: Belgian Zanevska earns clash with Parks in semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska moved into the last four of the Lyon Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday afternoon. Zanevska, ranked No 93, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Belgian won against Hungarian...
Thailand Open: Tsurenko books spot in final as Andreescu retires injured
Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko won against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, 7-5, 4-0 to advance to the final of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Saturday. Tsurenko, ranked No 136, will play Lin Zhu next. Andreescu retires with injury. Andreescu led 5-3 in the first set...
Thailand Open: Andreescu survives late wobble to reach semi-finals
Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, survived a late wobble before reaching the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by defeating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 5 seed, 6-0, 7-6 (3) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Friday afternoon. The former US Open champion led 6-0, 5-1 and was broken...
Improving Thiem eyes return to the top
Dominic Thiem is not giving up any time soon. The Austrian won the US Open in 2020 and the thought of living such moments again keeps him going now that he is 99th in the world as he recovers full fitness and confidence after a couple of years in the wilderness due to injury and a loss of motivation.
Home favourite Garcia cruises into Lyon final, plays American Parks for title
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, defeated Colombian Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-2 to move into the final of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Saturday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face American Alycia Parks next. It’s the first time she’s made the final...
