Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Strakhova seals quarter-final berth
Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova beat Brazilian qualifier Carolina M. Alves 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday evening. Strakhova, ranked No 389, will play Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, next. The Ukrainian won against Colombian wildcard Maria...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Colmegna makes last eight
Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by beating Colombian wildcard Yuliana Lizarazo 7-5, 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday night. Colmegna, ranked No 401, will face Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango next. The Italian won against Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle, the No...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Ormaechea advances to final
Argentinian Paula Ormaechea defeated Brazilian Laura Pigossi, the second seed, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the final of the Cali Open at the Club Campestre de Cali on Saturday evening. Ormaechea, ranked No 206, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Nadia Podoroska and Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Arango moves into last eight
Colombian wildcard Emiliana Arango advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cali Open by winning against Mexican Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-3 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Thursday evening. Arango, ranked No 350, will play the winner of the match between Italian qualifier Martina Colmegna and Colombian wildcard Yuliana Lizarazo...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Osorio books spot in semi-finals
Colombian Camila Osorio defeated Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move into the last four of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday evening. Osorio, ranked No 73, will play Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, next. The 21-year-old Colombian won against...
tennismajors.com
American Parks beats Zanevska to reach first WTA Tour final
American Alycia Parks achieved another milestone in her burgeoning career as she beat Belgian Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Lyon Open, her first on the WTA Tour. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, and...
tennismajors.com
Favourite Garcia sees off Paolini to reach semi-finals in Lyon
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Lyon Open by beating Italian Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 7-5 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Friday evening. Garcia, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Colombian Camila Osorio and Czech...
Comments / 0