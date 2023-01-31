ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 3, 2023

Good Friday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10869 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 3, 2023)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Fire Department Gets Grant for Cancer Screenings — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recently got a $450,000 grant from FEMA to support free cancer screenings for all workers, some of whom are currently diagnosed. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer, and one Fairfax County firefighter died last year. [FCFRD, NBC4]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Ice sculptures coming to Reston Town Center in inaugural event

Intricate ice sculptures are coming to Reston Town Center’s outdoor skating rink at the inaugural Ice-travaganza event tomorrow (Saturday). The event, which is free and open to all, will also include a live carving demonstration, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth and a DJ, according to event organizers.
RESTON, VA

