Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
Hotline targets Big Tech's 'shady' EU lobbying
A group of activists and members of the European Parliament on Thursday launched a hotline to gather reports of "shady" lobbying by big tech firms. The European Union is embroiled in a battle on several fronts with Silicon Valley tech giants over data privacy, anti-competitive behavior and sweetheart tax deals.
techxplore.com
EU unveils plan to counter US green subsidies, China competition
The EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals including a controversial relaxation of state aid rules to counter the threat to European industry from US green subsidies and unfair competition from China. The bloc is racing to compete with the United States and China to avoid businesses relocating to Asia or North...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
An elite Russian tank force that's been repeatedly beaten on the battlefield appears ready to try its luck again
Moscow's 1st Guards Tank Army was beaten down in the initial phase of the war and was routed months later during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
NATO chief warns that Putin winning in Ukraine would signal to China it can achieve its goals through 'brute force'
"Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned.
The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…
Why the French Want to Stop Working
If you want to understand why the French overwhelmingly oppose raising their official retirement age from 62 to 64, you could start by looking at last week’s enormous street protest in Paris.Retirement before arthritis read one handwritten sign. Leave us time to live before we die said another. One elderly protester was dressed ironically as “a banker” with a black top hat, bow tie, and cigar—like the Mr. Monopoly mascot of the board game. “It’s the end of the beans!” he exclaimed to the crowd, using a popular expression to mean that pension reform is the last straw.President Emmanuel Macron...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked -CNN interview
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States.
Russia says European powers should counterbalance 'aggressive' Poland, Baltics
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that calls by the president of Lithuania to supply Ukraine with fighter planes highlighted the "extremely aggressive position" of the Baltic states and Poland, and that "major European countries" should counterbalance their stance.
Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.The prime minister gathered leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties to discuss the national security situation amid rising tensions with Turkey and a...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
US News and World Report
Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Comments / 0