Hotline targets Big Tech's 'shady' EU lobbying

A group of activists and members of the European Parliament on Thursday launched a hotline to gather reports of "shady" lobbying by big tech firms. The European Union is embroiled in a battle on several fronts with Silicon Valley tech giants over data privacy, anti-competitive behavior and sweetheart tax deals.
EU unveils plan to counter US green subsidies, China competition

The EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals including a controversial relaxation of state aid rules to counter the threat to European industry from US green subsidies and unfair competition from China. The bloc is racing to compete with the United States and China to avoid businesses relocating to Asia or North...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Quartz

Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
The Hill

Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…
The Atlantic

Why the French Want to Stop Working

If you want to understand why the French overwhelmingly oppose raising their official retirement age from 62 to 64, you could start by looking at last week’s enormous street protest in Paris.Retirement before arthritis read one handwritten sign. Leave us time to live before we die said another. One elderly protester was dressed ironically as “a banker” with a black top hat, bow tie, and cigar—like the Mr. Monopoly mascot of the board game. “It’s the end of the beans!” he exclaimed to the crowd, using a popular expression to mean that pension reform is the last straw.President Emmanuel Macron...
The Independent

Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.The prime minister gathered leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties to discuss the national security situation amid rising tensions with Turkey and a...
US News and World Report

Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

