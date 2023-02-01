Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Her First Encounter With Trish Stratus
A WWE star has recalled her first encounter with Trish Stratus. Zelina Vega signed with WWE in 2017 and soon started as a manager on the NXT brand. Growing up a fan of the company and the business, it was a dream come true. Two of the WWE star’s biggest...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
wrestletalk.com
Rising WWE Star Dubbed ‘Super Athlete’ By Current Champion
Over the past few weeks, eyes have been on current NXT star Sol Ruca. A video clip of Ruca recently went viral of her hitting her Sol Snatcher finishing move, leading to a load of fanfare. Sol also recently performed an incredible save during a women’s Battle Royal on NXT,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Discusses How Royal Rumble Appearance Made Them Realise They ‘Belonged’
The Women’s Royal Rumble match this year featured several surprise appearances from the NXT roster. One of the appearances was that of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who entered the match at number 8, putting in an impressive performance before being eliminated by Damage CTRL. Roxanne spoke about...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Describes How WWE NXT Is Different Now Than Under Triple H
"WWE NXT" has undergone several transformations over the years, from its initial competition format involving mentors and rookies, to Paul "Triple H" Levesque's black and gold era that made its mark in the mid-to-late 2010s. Presently, the ship is being steered by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and "The Heartbreak Kid" recently touched on how the current version of the brand continues to have a "family atmosphere" behind the curtain.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Teases WWE Main Roster Call-Up?
NXT star Indi Hartwell appears to have teased her main roster call-up following her appearance at Royal Rumble 2023. Hartwell notably competed in the Royal Rumble bout at the January 28 premium live event, entering the contest in the #26 spot. She lasted almost five minutes in the contest, before...
WWE NXT viewership down, 18-49 rating up for Vengeance Day go-home show
NXT fell below 600,000 viewers on Tuesday night.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star’s Heartwarming Reaction To Being In First Ever WWE Video Game
NXT star Cora Jade has shared her heartwarming reaction to being included in WWE 2K23. WWE 2K has been sharing more looks at the upcoming game ahead of its release in March. The WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer has now been released, showing off the in-game models of a number of top stars.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
A WWE NXT star has undergone successful knee surgery. On the January 24 edition of WWE NXT, there was an angle where it was shown that Nikkita Lyons had been attacked in the parking lot. The angle was a cover for Lyons being injured and needed surgery. Lyons last wrestled...
Comments / 0