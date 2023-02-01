Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Channel 3000
Teen arrested after fight outside La Follette High School, basketball game postponed
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Why Badgers HC Greg Gard sat Tyler Wahl for 15 minutes in 1st half vs Illinois
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their third consecutive game in a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, dropping their sixth in seven games. They significantly struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, where the Badgers shot just 6/33 from the field, scoring only 16 points. A notable omission...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin football lands exciting 2024 commitment
Wisconsin football grew its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of three-star tight end Rob Booker II. Booker announced his commitment on Twitter. Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!🦡👐❤️ #Committed @CoachFick @GinoGuidugli @CoachPhilLongo @RealMikeMurph https://t.co/eb5MnrI43Z.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Channel 3000
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
nbc15.com
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari leaving for New Orleans
Dancers perform in Madison Ballet’s “Next Steps” in 2022. Madison Ballet, known for its annual “Nutcracker” and recent efforts to make an artistic leap with new leadership, is undergoing more changes. Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik will take on the additional role of executive...
