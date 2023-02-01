Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
secretatlanta.co
20 Perfect First Date Ideas For New Couples & Serial Daters In Atlanta
Are you searching for a last minute boo before Valentine’s Day? Or have just met someone and have no idea what to do this February 14? Well don’t fret, Secret Atlanta has got you covered! From gorgeous coffeehouses to the most romantic restaurants in the A, check out these incredible first date ideas that are guaranteed to impress your S.O.
TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports
The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
West Georgian
ATLiens Transports the Tabernacle on Space Cathedral Tour
The Tabernacle faced its biggest threat yet last weekend. The city’s staple music venue hosted The Space Cathedral tour which nearly brought the building down with bass. Atlanta native DJs ATLiens along with supporting artists He$h, Space Wizard, Calcium and others brought a night of dubstep that won’t be forgotten.
West Georgian
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show
Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
fox5atlanta.com
Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States, one of which will be in Atlanta.
Eater
An Atlanta Restaurateur Is Bringing Mediterranean Beach Vibes and Street Food to Alpharetta
Atlanta restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Falafel Nation, Bellina Alimentari) is bringing a second location of her Tel Aviv-style street food restaurant Rina to Avalon in Alpharetta this summer. The restaurant takes over the former Goldbergs Bagel space at the complex. Baum opened Rina three years ago at the Ford...
multifamilybiz.com
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville
ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
tmpresale.com
Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friendss concert in Atlanta, GA Jun 18th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just listed the brand-new Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friends presale code 🙂 This is your best chance to buy Anthony Hamilton feat: The Hamiltones & Friends concert tickets ahead of the general public. If you do not order your tickets to Anthony Hamilton feat: The...
High Street adds four new retail tenants
Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center. GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024. “With each new tenant, we […] The post High Street adds four new retail tenants appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, an Atlanta businesswoman and former wife of Maynard Jackson, has died at 82. She spent nearly 60 years as a leading Black businesswoman, building a public relations firm, managing soul music acts and working with civic organizations.
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
