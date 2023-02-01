ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Magazine

There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

20 Perfect First Date Ideas For New Couples & Serial Daters In Atlanta

Are you searching for a last minute boo before Valentine’s Day? Or have just met someone and have no idea what to do this February 14? Well don’t fret, Secret Atlanta has got you covered! From gorgeous coffeehouses to the most romantic restaurants in the A, check out these incredible first date ideas that are guaranteed to impress your S.O.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports

The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
West Georgian

ATLiens Transports the Tabernacle on Space Cathedral Tour

The Tabernacle faced its biggest threat yet last weekend. The city’s staple music venue hosted The Space Cathedral tour which nearly brought the building down with bass. Atlanta native DJs ATLiens along with supporting artists He$h, Space Wizard, Calcium and others brought a night of dubstep that won’t be forgotten.
ATLANTA, GA
West Georgian

UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville

ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
wclk.com

PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta

Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

High Street adds four new retail tenants

Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center. GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024.  “With each new tenant, we […] The post High Street adds four new retail tenants appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA

