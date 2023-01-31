ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NRL 2023: The Sporting News' 10 bold predictions for upcoming season

The NRL season is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting storylines set to play out over the next eight months. Penrith will be looking to make it three-straight premierships, Wests Tigers will be looking to end a lengthy finals drought, while the likes of the Cowboys and Sharks will look to build on the momentum built last year.
Penrith's talent drain is concerning but Liam Martin's re-signing proves they remain on the right track

Penrith's never-ending struggle to maintain control over their salary cap has been one of the major stories within the NRL news cycle over the past 12 months. Numerous stars have come and gone amidst an unprecedented level of success that has them aiming for a fourth consecutive grand final in 2023, while a third premiership triumph in a row is firmly within their grasp.
World Cup Challenge 2023: When is it, how to watch, who is playing, preview

The World Club Challenge has returned for the first time in three years and features back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith squaring off against Super League giants St Helens. The English side have won four consecutive titles and will be making their eighth appearance in the showpiece event against Ivan Cleary’s men who will be aiming to claim their first WCC trophy in the club’s history.
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
Pundit slams Manchester United star calling him a “bluffer” after underwhelming season

Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United forward Antony after a disappointing start to his Premier League career. Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax at the beginning of the season with Erik ten Hag raiding his former club. The adaptation from Dutch to English football was never doing to be easy and it’s fair to see he hasn’t quite lit the league up so far.
Updated list of Chelsea transfers under Todd Boehly: How much money new owners spent on new players since taking over club

Keeping pace with Chelsea's volume of signings and lavish outlay has been a dizzying business since American Todd Boehly's takeover of the club was confirmed on May 31, 2022. Former owner Roman Abramovich transformed Chelsea into one of European football's financial heavyweights when the Russian bought them in 2003, and their spending has been supercharged under the leadership of new billionaire owner Boehly and his investment group.
Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup

Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
Brisbane Heat pull off underdog victory over Sydney Sixers to reach BBL final

Michael Neser was the unlikely hero as the Brisbane Heat notched an impressive win over the Sydney Sixers to reach the Big Bash League final. Finishing the regular season in fifth position, the Heat headed into Thursday night's 'Challenger Final' as underdogs, but emerged as four-wicket victors. Their chances of...
Premier League biggest transfers: Where does Enzo Fernandez rank in list of most expensive fees and major flops?

Chelsea fans celebrated the biggest deal of them all in the Todd Boehly era on transfer deadline day as Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez joined from Benfica. Indeed the deal is also the biggest of them all in British football history, with no player having ever commanded a greater fee than the £106.8 million it took to secure Fernandez.

