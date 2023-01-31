Read full article on original website
swosuathletics.com
From D1 to D2: Benoit’s Move Paying Off in Big Ways
"From D1 to D2: Benoit's Move Paying Off in Big Ways" - in follow up to "Markenzie Benoit Signs Professional Contract" Markenzie Benoit, former SWOSU Volleyball player and graduate assistant coach for the Bulldogs, openly credits an unlikely move as the catalyst for her life when reflecting on how she has gotten to where she's at now as a professional volleyball player.
swosuathletics.com
SWOSU Soccer Announces Spring ID Camp
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer will hold a one day, Spring ID Camp on Sunday, February 26 for grades 9-12. The camp will be conducted by SWOSU Soccer Head Coach Mark Persson. The Bulldogs are coming off another historic season, going undefeated in GAC play and claiming both the 2022 GAC Regular Season Championship and the 2022 GAC Tournament Championship.
