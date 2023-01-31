ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

theriver953.com

Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store

LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Woman charged for assault in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Wanted Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Two wanted individuals in an ongoing investigation were arrested after striking a police officer's vehicle, authorities say. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives were attempting to arrest the pair at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway when the suspect's vehicle struck the detective's car as well as a civilian vehicle, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Blair County man arrested again after 11-mile pursuit on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested again after a pursuit on I-99 into Altoona that police say he ignored them trying to pull him over for 11 miles. Ronald Yerty, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 31, after Freedom Township police, a Blair County Sheriff’s deputy, and a good samaritan […]
ALTOONA, PA
theriver953.com

SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
WHSV

SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: On Feb. 2, the SCSO announced that Jessie Lee Herald is in custody after being arrested following a traffic stop in Mount Jackson. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects

(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

