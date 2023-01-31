Read full article on original website
Chambersburg Man Arrested With Possession With Intent to Deliver
On January 31, 2023 the Chambersburg Police Department, along with the Franklin County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 162 Kennedy St, Apt. B, after conducting an investigation stemming from citizen complaints about possible drug activity at that residence. As a result of the search warrant, narcotics and...
theriver953.com
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
abc27.com
Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
WHSV
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Woman charged for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
echo-pilot.com
Smithsburg-area man found guilty of 2021 vehicular manslaughter in bench trial
A Smithsburg-area man was found guilty during a bench trial Thursday of killing Waynesboro, Pa.-resident Robert Mellott in a grossly negligent manner stemming from a 2021 crash on Leitersburg Pike. Retired Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer ordered Alvin Matthew Herrell Jr., 65, to continue to be held...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office calls out ‘Lucas’ for going 116 mph in 55 zone
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With a bright red background, the sheriff’s office put a driver who received a speeding ticket on blast on its social media accounts Tuesday. The Facebook post and tweet from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office begin with “Dear Lucas,” addressing the person who received the ticket by his […]
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
Wanted Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County
Two wanted individuals in an ongoing investigation were arrested after striking a police officer's vehicle, authorities say. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives were attempting to arrest the pair at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway when the suspect's vehicle struck the detective's car as well as a civilian vehicle, according to Montgomery County Police.
Blair County man arrested again after 11-mile pursuit on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested again after a pursuit on I-99 into Altoona that police say he ignored them trying to pull him over for 11 miles. Ronald Yerty, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 31, after Freedom Township police, a Blair County Sheriff’s deputy, and a good samaritan […]
theriver953.com
SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
Waynesboro Police warns residents about new Facebook, 'Windows Security Team' scam
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning of a potential scam involving phony computer support offers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a resident reported that he recently clicked on a video on Facebook that caused his computer to freeze. A Windows Security screen then popped up, prompting the resident to call a phone number for support.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: On Feb. 2, the SCSO announced that Jessie Lee Herald is in custody after being arrested following a traffic stop in Mount Jackson. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects
(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
