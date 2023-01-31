Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Read full article on original website
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Up 0.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 831.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in January
WGMI - Free Report) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (. ARKW - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (. REMX - Free Report) , ProShares Online Retail ETF (. ONLN - Free Report) and Roundhill MEME ETF (. MEME - Free Report) from different corners of...
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More of One of Its CEO's Favorite Stocks
Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.
