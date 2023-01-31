Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

15 HOURS AGO