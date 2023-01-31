ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WBKO

Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands. When mother nature devastated western Kentucky in December 2021, the community looked to others in the commonwealth for a hand-up. Governor Beshear says more than $52 million of private funds were raised...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

EKY flood relief fund raises much less than WKY tornado fund

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky treasury canceled thousands of dollars in checks last month for tornado victims that were sent to people in northern Kentucky. Governor Beshear was asked if this could also happen with the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Governor says because much less money was donated...
KENTUCKY STATE

