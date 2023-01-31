Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
San Francisco housing prices down 14.8% from October 2022 peak - the biggest decline in the countryEllen EastwoodSan Francisco, CA
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
247Sports
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
247Sports
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
Top247 2024 QB Walker White to commit Friday on the 247Sports Channel
Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy Top247 2024 quarterback Walker White will commit Friday at 3:15 ET with the broadcast live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. White’s finalists are Auburn, Baylor and Clemson. He ranks as 247Sports No. 8 quarterback and No. 92 prospect overall. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound White elaborated...
National Signing Day Buzz: The latest intel on the top prospects
National Signing Day is upon us as the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to an end. Here is the latest intel picked up on the trail. As of Tuesday afternoon, I do not expect the nation's No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson to sign. Georgia has been considered the favorite for much of the process but Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout needs more time to figure things out. Also an elite baseball player, USC, Texas and Oregon round out the finalists with the Trojans considered the biggest threat to the two-time defending National Champs.
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
247Sports
WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor signs with South Carolina
It’s official, the pen has hit the paper. Nyckoles Harbor has signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Head coach Shane Beamer has tweeted about it. The team’s social media account has welcomed him home. Brian Dohn of 247Sports caught the moment Harbor signed on video. It’s...
Will Stein raves about Bo Nix, believes he could one day be NFL head coach
Will Stein was on the phone with Bo Nix shortly after accepting the offensive coordinator position from Oregon coach Dan Lanning, he told Joey McMurry on the school's in-house radio show on Wednesday. The call, which Stein says he made the call to gauge Nix's interest in returning, took place...
247Sports
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Recruit Power Rankings: February 2022
Here is the final look at the class of 2023 Commitment Power Rankings through National Signing Day...
247Sports
Morning Brew: The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule finally being released
In today's Morning Brew, the long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule is finally being released (seven weeks later than usual) ... and ... the 10th-ranked Longhorns did it again at "Winning Time" in 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor.
New Auburn coordinator Philip Montgomery on preparing an offense for the SEC
A one-on-one interview with Auburn's new offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery, features the coach talking about preparations for getting the offense ready for SEC defenses.
Louisville staff still has "plenty of room" to add more transfers
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have already signed 27 new players for next season's roster. The Cardinals have seven high school signees already enrolled, eight other high school prospects set to arrive in the near future, and a nice haul of 12 players that the Cardinals' have landed out of the transfer portal.
