Eric Gaines, Jordan “Jelly” Walker and UAB figured out a way to end the nation’s longest winning streak. Gaines scored 21 points, Walker returned from an injury with 13 points and six assists and the Blazers ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic’s 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO