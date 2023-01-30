ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood-ridge, NJ

Wood-Ridge HS Receives Grant to Start a Girls Flag Football Program

By Faith Ballantine-Armonaitis
 3 days ago

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - A new sports team will take the field this spring at Wood-Ridge High School: girls flag football.

The Wood-Ridge Board of Education approved a grant from the New York Jets to fund the new team, which will begin in the spring. The school will receive $4,000 for uniforms and equipment, and additional $4,000 for a coaching stipend and officials.

Girls flag football will play home games at Donna Ricker Field, with 10 games during the regular season. The schedule consists of games against Pompton Lakes, North Arlington, Wallington, Secaucus, Lyndhurst, Immaculate Conception, Hawthorne, Harrison, Garfield, and New Milford.

Games are played on a 40-yard wide field, with 4 20-yard zones. The game clock will be 48 minutes, broken into two 24-minute halves, with a five-minute halftime.

Approximately 20 girls attended a recent team introductory and planning meeting.

"We are really excited about the opportunity for our girls to join the Flag Football division," said Marc Sinclair, Athletic Director. "The sport of girls flag football is rapidly growing, and it's an awesome opportunity for our students. I believe we are 1 of 10 teams from the NJIC that will be competing this year. The program is fully funded by the New York Jets, and they have been great supporters of High School athletics, so it's awesome to partner with them."

"They have provided funding for uniforms, equipment and salaries for coaches, etc. Such a great new opportunity for our students to compete," he said.

Girls flag football began in 2021 when the Jets and Nike announced the creation of a New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League. Eight teams were part of the inaugural season, which was a collaboration with the North Jersey Super Football Conference (NJSFC) and the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA.)



Date
Time
Opponent
Location


Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
7:00PM
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Lakes High School-Herschfield Park


Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
7:00PM
North Arlington
Wood-Ridge High School


Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
7:00PM
Wallington
Wallington High School


Tuesday, May 2, 2023
7:00PM
Secaucus
Wood-Ridge High School


Thursday, May 4, 2023
7:00PM
Lyndhurst
Wood-Ridge High School


Monday, May 8, 2023
7:00PM
Immaculate Conception
Immaculate Conception High School


Wednesday, May 10, 2023
7:00PM
Hawthorne
Wood-Ridge High School


Tuesday, May 16, 2023
7:00PM
Harrison
Harrison High School


Thursday, May 18, 2023
7:00PM
Garfield
Garfield High School


Tuesday, May 23, 2023
7:00PM
New Milford
Wood-Ridge High School

