Wood-Ridge HS Receives Grant to Start a Girls Flag Football Program

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - A new sports team will take the field this spring at Wood-Ridge High School: girls flag football.

The Wood-Ridge Board of Education approved a grant from the New York Jets to fund the new team, which will begin in the spring. The school will receive $4,000 for uniforms and equipment, and additional $4,000 for a coaching stipend and officials.

Girls flag football will play home games at Donna Ricker Field, with 10 games during the regular season. The schedule consists of games against Pompton Lakes, North Arlington, Wallington, Secaucus, Lyndhurst, Immaculate Conception, Hawthorne, Harrison, Garfield, and New Milford.

Games are played on a 40-yard wide field, with 4 20-yard zones. The game clock will be 48 minutes, broken into two 24-minute halves, with a five-minute halftime.

Approximately 20 girls attended a recent team introductory and planning meeting.

"We are really excited about the opportunity for our girls to join the Flag Football division," said Marc Sinclair, Athletic Director. "The sport of girls flag football is rapidly growing, and it's an awesome opportunity for our students. I believe we are 1 of 10 teams from the NJIC that will be competing this year. The program is fully funded by the New York Jets, and they have been great supporters of High School athletics, so it's awesome to partner with them."

"They have provided funding for uniforms, equipment and salaries for coaches, etc. Such a great new opportunity for our students to compete," he said.

Girls flag football began in 2021 when the Jets and Nike announced the creation of a New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League. Eight teams were part of the inaugural season, which was a collaboration with the North Jersey Super Football Conference (NJSFC) and the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA.)





Date

Time

Opponent

Location





Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023

7:00PM

Pompton Lakes

Pompton Lakes High School-Herschfield Park





Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

7:00PM

North Arlington

Wood-Ridge High School





Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023

7:00PM

Wallington

Wallington High School





Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:00PM

Secaucus

Wood-Ridge High School





Thursday, May 4, 2023

7:00PM

Lyndhurst

Wood-Ridge High School





Monday, May 8, 2023

7:00PM

Immaculate Conception

Immaculate Conception High School





Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:00PM

Hawthorne

Wood-Ridge High School





Tuesday, May 16, 2023

7:00PM

Harrison

Harrison High School





Thursday, May 18, 2023

7:00PM

Garfield

Garfield High School





Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:00PM

New Milford

Wood-Ridge High School







