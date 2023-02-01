ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
NBC Sports

Crawford hoping Giants recapture '21 magic with revamped roster

Winter will soon begin turning into spring, which means the 2023 MLB season is almost here. The Giants' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 16 and position players will arrive on Feb. 21. Shortstop Brandon Crawford believes the Giants' offseason moves can allow the team to replicate their 2021...
NESN

Dynamic Red Sox Farmhand Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects List

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday became the latest industry expert to release his list of the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball ahead of the 2023 season. McDaniel’s rankings differed slightly from those offered by other outlets, though, as he left off a highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect: Ceddanne Rafaela.
Detroit News

All four Detroit Lions' Pro Bowlers to participate in week's skill competitions

Each of the four Detroit Lions players selected to the Pro Bowl will have a role in the various skills competitions that will make up the week's revamped festivities. Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell will participate in the "Lightning Round," pitting 20 players against each other in a three-part challenge that will see individuals slowly eliminated until only one remains.
Detroit News

If Lions draft QB on Day 3, Senior Bowl prospects lack star quality

Mobile, Ala. — Opportunity has been ripe for the taking, but if somebody doesn’t grab the spotlight in Saturday’s game, the quarterbacks at this week’s Senior Bowl will have let the moment spoil. Without a top dog in attendance in Mobile, Ala. — projected top-10 pick...
Detroit News

Lions' Aaron Glenn remains in the mix for two remaining head coach openings

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains under consideration for the head-coaching vacancies in both Indianapolis and Arizona, according to various reports. CBS Sports is reporting Glenn is one of a handful of candidates getting a second interview with the Colts. Following the midseason firing coach Frank Reich — who has since taken the head job with the Carolina Panthers — the Colts have conducted an exhaustive search for their next leader, interviewing more than a dozen options, including interim coach Jeff Saturday.
