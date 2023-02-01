Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Rangers Prospect Trade Bait?
ESPN recently listed the Rangers' primary need and which player could help at the trade deadline.
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Chavis was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Sprayberry High School and he rose his way through Boston's farm system. The former top prospect made his MLB debut with Boston in 2019 and had a solid rookie campaign that saw him club 18 home runs and slash .254/.322/.444 across 95 games played.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Still Likes LA's Chances Despite Big Roster Changes in NL
They did win 111 games last season.
Dodgers: LA's Slow Offseason Earns Club a Mid Grade Among 30 Teams
The Athletic gives the Dodgers a C- for their slow offseason, but we won't really know how successful it's been until we see how 2023 goes.
NBC Sports
Crawford hoping Giants recapture '21 magic with revamped roster
Winter will soon begin turning into spring, which means the 2023 MLB season is almost here. The Giants' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 16 and position players will arrive on Feb. 21. Shortstop Brandon Crawford believes the Giants' offseason moves can allow the team to replicate their 2021...
Dynamic Red Sox Farmhand Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects List
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday became the latest industry expert to release his list of the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball ahead of the 2023 season. McDaniel’s rankings differed slightly from those offered by other outlets, though, as he left off a highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect: Ceddanne Rafaela.
Detroit News
All four Detroit Lions' Pro Bowlers to participate in week's skill competitions
Each of the four Detroit Lions players selected to the Pro Bowl will have a role in the various skills competitions that will make up the week's revamped festivities. Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell will participate in the "Lightning Round," pitting 20 players against each other in a three-part challenge that will see individuals slowly eliminated until only one remains.
Seattle Mariners reach 3-year deal with Dylan Moore
The Seattle Mariners and utilityman Dylan Moore are in agreement on a three-year contract extension worth at least $8.875 million,
Detroit News
If Lions draft QB on Day 3, Senior Bowl prospects lack star quality
Mobile, Ala. — Opportunity has been ripe for the taking, but if somebody doesn’t grab the spotlight in Saturday’s game, the quarterbacks at this week’s Senior Bowl will have let the moment spoil. Without a top dog in attendance in Mobile, Ala. — projected top-10 pick...
Detroit News
Lions' Aaron Glenn remains in the mix for two remaining head coach openings
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains under consideration for the head-coaching vacancies in both Indianapolis and Arizona, according to various reports. CBS Sports is reporting Glenn is one of a handful of candidates getting a second interview with the Colts. Following the midseason firing coach Frank Reich — who has since taken the head job with the Carolina Panthers — the Colts have conducted an exhaustive search for their next leader, interviewing more than a dozen options, including interim coach Jeff Saturday.
