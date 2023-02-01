Read full article on original website
Best Food For Dogs With Sensitive Stomachs: Top 5 Tummy-Friendly Brands Most Recommended By Experts
Does your dog seem unwell after eating, vomits frequently, or emits a funky smell? A sensitive stomach may be to blame (visit your vet to make sure). Just like humans, dogs can have sensitive stomachs, food sensitivities, or allergies. If either is the case, you probably need to adjust your pup’s diet. This will improve their wellness and reduce unpleasant, um, “outcomes.” But what can you safely feed your pooch to make him or her feel better? Study Finds looked into the best food for dogs with sensitive stomachs to help you find gentle nutrition for many happy meals.
Best Of The Best Dog Leashes In 2023: Top 5 Most Recommended By Experts For Your Pet
Time for a walk! Our family dog, Chance, perks right up when he hears that phrase. Taking your dog out for daily walks is a fantastic way to get some much-needed exercise. So grab one of the best dog leashes and get going!. Depending on how often you walk your...
2 main reasons to buy pet insurance now
Pet insurance can be a valuable and cost-effective way to protect your dog or cat in case of emergencies, illnesses, or routine medical care. Owners can opt to pay a moderate premium to a provider each month or they may opt for a discounted rate if they pay annually. Either way, owners can rest assured knowing that their pet - and their bank account - will be protected.Like most financial products, however, the timing around a purchase is key. Pet insurance is no different. To gain the most out of this unique financial protection prospective policyholders will want to make sure...
Should you get pet insurance for your new puppy?
There are numerous reasons to get pet insurance — from long-term cost savings to peace of mind and beyond. But there are even more benefits if you're a new pet owner, particularly when your dog is young. In fact, that's one of the best times to buy pet insurance.That's because pet insurance tends to be the least expensive when your pup is young and healthy, meaning there's less risk for pet insurance companies. Are you the owner of a spunky new puppy? Then consider shopping for pet insurance early to ensure you get the coverage you need and a good price. 3 reasons...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
Your Dog or Cat Could Earn $10,000 as PetSmart’s ‘Chief Toy Tester’
Does your dog love to play tug of war? Is he really into chasing a ball? Does he always go after the squeakers in his chew toys?. If you have a dog or cat that loves toys, we’ve found a lucrative job opportunity for your pet. PetSmart is looking...
Finding Caring Homes for Older Pets
Organizations across the country are working to provide homes for pets whose owners have died, and why it's important to include pets in your estate plan. Joey and Mary Jane, two older cats with panda-like patches, once lived the good life with their owner, a pet sitter. Then the unthinkable happened: the woman fell ill and died, landing the two in a shelter. Lucky for them, their owner's friends and clients donated enough money to send the siblings to Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, a Laguna Beach, California cat retirement home.
Euthanizing a Cat at Home? Risks & Veterinarian Advice
One of the hardest decisions any pet parent can make is choosing when it’s time to humanely end your cat’s life. It’s very difficult to say goodbye to furry family members, but you don’t want to prolong pain and suffering. Unfortunately, the cost of professional veterinary...
Protect your pet from heartworms year-round
The bad news: Heartworm disease can be fatal to dogs, cats, and ferrets. The good news: You can protect your pet from this disease. Heartworms can infect your pet year-round and preventing them is much easier, and healthier, for your pet than getting heartworms in the first place or treating heartworm disease afterward. Year-round prevention is key to keeping your pet heartworm free.
AVMA releases 2 videos informing pet parents on pet dental care
In honor of National Pet Dental Health Month the resources detail dental procedures and at-home oral care. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is sponsoring National Pet Dental Health Month this February to raise awareness of the importance of pet oral care. In an association release,1 AVMA president Lori Teller, DVM, DABVP, shared regular dental exams are critical to a companion animal’s overall health care and can help prevent more serious health problems.
Things You Should Know Before Buying Pet Insurance
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Is pet insurance worth it? Just like any insurance, there’s a cost versus a return. Is that return worth it? Let’s talk about some of the more important things to know before buying pet insurance. There’s a lot you need to consider before purchasing pet insurance. This article will answer all of that and more.
These 10 tips could help lower dog ownership costs
"Frightening numbers of dogs are being abandoned due to the rising cost of living." The post These 10 tips could help lower dog ownership costs appeared first on Talker.
