There are numerous reasons to get pet insurance — from long-term cost savings to peace of mind and beyond. But there are even more benefits if you're a new pet owner, particularly when your dog is young. In fact, that's one of the best times to buy pet insurance.That's because pet insurance tends to be the least expensive when your pup is young and healthy, meaning there's less risk for pet insurance companies. Are you the owner of a spunky new puppy? Then consider shopping for pet insurance early to ensure you get the coverage you need and a good price. 3 reasons...

7 DAYS AGO