BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Ja Morant’s legend grows with another incredible franchise record vs. Blazers
Ja Morant is suddenly on a triple-double binge. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard has been channeling his inner-Russell Westbrook of late, and he’s now extended his trip-dub streak to three games after already reaching that statistical plateau within just the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.
The Milwaukee Bucks dispatch the Charlotte Hornets for their 5th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded another solid double-double to power the Milwaukee Bucks over the Charlotte Hornets.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
CBS 58
Bucks' Jrue Holiday named NBA All-Star reserve
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named an All-Star reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. All of the reserves for the game are selected by NBA coaches. Holiday joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only Bucks in this year's game. Holiday is averaging 19.4 points...
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
Lauri Markkanen selected to NBA All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been selected to his first NBA All-Star Game. Markkanen was picked by NBA coaches as a Western Conference reserve, and will play in the game February 19th at Vivint Arena. “I was at home with my family and my agent watching it on […]
Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points and Bucks lock down Kawhi Leonard to beat Clippers 106-105
The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers late Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks improved to 22-5 at home. The Clippers dropped to 29-26. ...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Goes For 32-Points In Resilient Win Over The Grizzlies
The Cavs needed to find some sort of spark. They had been playing monotone basketball since the start of the year and were down after losing to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. A spark is exactly what they got after Donovan Mitchell and Dillion Brooks were ejected after a scuffle.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
