Charlotte, NC

CBS 58

Bucks' Jrue Holiday named NBA All-Star reserve

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named an All-Star reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. All of the reserves for the game are selected by NBA coaches. Holiday joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only Bucks in this year's game. Holiday is averaging 19.4 points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC4

Lauri Markkanen selected to NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been selected to his first NBA All-Star Game. Markkanen was picked by NBA coaches as a Western Conference reserve, and will play in the game February 19th at Vivint Arena. “I was at home with my family and my agent watching it on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

