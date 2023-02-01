Gun Recovered from Student at Marion Franklin High School Thanks to a Parent

According to NBC4i, A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, which led to a Level II lockdown at the school just before 1:45 p.m. A student later confirmed that the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, did have a gun.

The student was found and a weapon and loaded magazine were taken by the school’s security personnel, police said.

The suspect fled the building before police arrived.

For the full NBC4 story click here

