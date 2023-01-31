ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HISD student-athletes commit to colleges and universities on National Signing Day

Each year, HISD showcases the talent and skills of students across its many athletic programs and honors them for their hard work and success. This year was no exception as the HISD Athletics Department hosted its annual National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to celebrate students district wide signing their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.
