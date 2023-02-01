Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Yankton Hands Governors Another Tough Loss
YANKTON – Another close game led to another close loss Thursday for the Pierre Governors. Rugby Ryken hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:32 left, and the Yankton Bucks held on for a 56-51 win over Pierre at the Summit Center. Pierre (8-6) had two chances following Ryken’s bucket on...
drgnews.com
Coyote Men Recover For Win; Women Lose In OT
VERMILLION (AP) — Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points as South Dakota beat North Dakota State 71-62 on Thursday night. Kamateros added nine rebounds for the Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt shot 6 of 12 from the floor and scored 15. Max Burchill added 11 points. Boden Skunberg...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota House panel now backs a property-tax cut, too
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another proposal for a tax cut — this time, for South Dakota homeowners, through a reduction in property taxes for K-12 schools — is moving forward in the Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 13-0 Thursday to endorse HB-1043. The one-sentence bill would...
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
drgnews.com
Pierre TeamMates shines a light on strengths-based mentoring during National Mentoring Month
The TeamMates Mentoring program in Pierre is in its third year of matching middle and high school youths to adults with similar interests. Pierre coordinator Renae Lehman says they currently have 25 matches. Mentor Kim Leiferman says TeamMates has policies in place to ensure the safety of the mentees and...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
drgnews.com
Enjoy “Eagles and Bagels” tomorrow at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
The 21st Annual “Eagles and Bagels” Walk in the Park at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area near Fort Pierre will be held tomorrow (Feb. 4, 2023) at 9am CST. People should meet at the Oahe Downstream group lodge. The group will travel into the park for a 2-mile guided...
KELOLAND TV
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal was named Wednesday. Dick Sweetman will be the first marshal in 42 years to also be a citizen of Ireland. Sweetman, 86, grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from the University of Notre Dame...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Corrections Secretary outlines continued staffing, safety issues during budget session with Joint Committee on Appropriations
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or prisoners.
sfsimplified.com
Get a first look at potential changes to Sioux Falls School District boundaries
Simplified: School board members Wednesday are expected to discuss potential shifts in boundaries to ease crowding in a couple schools. Here's a preview of what their discussion will entail. Why it matters. District boundaries determine which neighborhoods funnel into which schools. That means anytime changes happen, it means some families...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
kynt1450.com
Counterfeit Curbside Opens on Broadway
Yankton has a new option available for picking up fresh, healthy food in the form of Counterfeit Curbside. Michelle Donner, owner of Counterfeit Catering, started catering 10 years ago out of their Hardington farm, then expanded beyond traditional catering to have 6 vending machines at different businesses…. Donner explains why...
