Pierre, SD

Yankton Hands Governors Another Tough Loss

YANKTON – Another close game led to another close loss Thursday for the Pierre Governors. Rugby Ryken hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:32 left, and the Yankton Bucks held on for a 56-51 win over Pierre at the Summit Center. Pierre (8-6) had two chances following Ryken’s bucket on...
YANKTON, SD
Coyote Men Recover For Win; Women Lose In OT

VERMILLION (AP) — Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points as South Dakota beat North Dakota State 71-62 on Thursday night. Kamateros added nine rebounds for the Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt shot 6 of 12 from the floor and scored 15. Max Burchill added 11 points. Boden Skunberg...
VERMILLION, SD
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota House panel now backs a property-tax cut, too

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another proposal for a tax cut — this time, for South Dakota homeowners, through a reduction in property taxes for K-12 schools — is moving forward in the Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 13-0 Thursday to endorse HB-1043. The one-sentence bill would...
PIERRE, SD
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal was named Wednesday. Dick Sweetman will be the first marshal in 42 years to also be a citizen of Ireland. Sweetman, 86, grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from the University of Notre Dame...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Get a first look at potential changes to Sioux Falls School District boundaries

Simplified: School board members Wednesday are expected to discuss potential shifts in boundaries to ease crowding in a couple schools. Here's a preview of what their discussion will entail. Why it matters. District boundaries determine which neighborhoods funnel into which schools. That means anytime changes happen, it means some families...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Counterfeit Curbside Opens on Broadway

Yankton has a new option available for picking up fresh, healthy food in the form of Counterfeit Curbside. Michelle Donner, owner of Counterfeit Catering, started catering 10 years ago out of their Hardington farm, then expanded beyond traditional catering to have 6 vending machines at different businesses…. Donner explains why...
YANKTON, SD

