FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
9&10 News
Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured. It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township. A car lost control—crashing into another car. Two people from Ohio...
14 people displaced and 5 animals killed in Lisbon Falls fire
LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Two families are without a home, and five pets are dead following a duplex fire during the freezing temperatures on Saturday in Lisbon Falls. Firefighters could see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story duplex located at Union Street when they arrived at approximately 4:35 a.m., Lisbon Fire Department Chief Nathan LeClair said Saturday in a news release.
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia man wanted on numerous charges fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen car, and got away. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Richard Dahlheimer, 42, was wanted on several warrants, including charges for entering autos and burglaries.
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180
Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
ABC News
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday February 4, 2023 at 6AM.
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
