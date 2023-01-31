ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon Falls, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

14 people displaced and 5 animals killed in Lisbon Falls fire

LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Two families are without a home, and five pets are dead following a duplex fire during the freezing temperatures on Saturday in Lisbon Falls. Firefighters could see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story duplex located at Union Street when they arrived at approximately 4:35 a.m., Lisbon Fire Department Chief Nathan LeClair said Saturday in a news release.
LISBON FALLS, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
GRANVILLE, MA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180

Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
BREWER, ME
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

