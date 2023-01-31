Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man has been arrested following an assault that left a Warren woman hospitalized with serious life threatening injuries. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:26 p.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a call in reference to an assault that occurred on Oyster River Road in Warren. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Warren Rescue responded.
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
WGME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
Police investigate robbery of Lewiston USPS mail carrier
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier that took place on Thursday. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated the mail carrier was robbed around 5 p.m. on Westminster Street. The suspect stole postal equipment...
coast931.com
Man sentenced in crash that left bicyclist dead in Rumford
A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for striking and killing a bicyclist while under the influence. According to the Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck of Mexico, Maine pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. The crash happened on Route...
Maine Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Winslow Man Says He’s Not Guilty
The suspect arrested and charged with a gruesome stabbing that occurred on January 18th in Winslow, Maine has entered a plea of 'not guilty'. WGME 13 is reporting that 21-year-old, Justin Boucher, who was in court last week in Augusta has pleaded not guilty. Police say they believe Boucher is responsible for the stabbing which left a 65-year-old Maine man with multiple wounds on Winslow's LaSalle Street back in January.
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Comments / 0