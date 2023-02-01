ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Reinstalls ‘Winning Culture’ Against Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins finished off their five-game road trip before the NHL All-Star break in winning fashion Wednesday night. Boston entered the contest losers of three straight, and whenever the Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to rally toward extending that streak, the Bruins put their foot on the gas. Pavel Zacha best exemplified that far-from-satisfied approach when he supplied back-to-back insurance goals in the third period while Boston was already ahead 3-2. Third-period struggles haunted Boston throughout the previous cold stretch, however, Zacha delivered two goals in under three minutes en route to a 5-2 Bruins win against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Are a Complete Team Without an Active Trade Deadline

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the main teams mentioned over the past week when it comes to 2023 NHL Trade Deadline rumors and discussions. This is in large part due to the season-ending Achilles injury Max Pacioretty suffered on Jan. 19. Pacioretty joined the Hurricanes in the offseason while in the midst of recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last season. He appeared in five games for Carolina scoring three goals in his limited action before the injury. The Hurricanes haven’t missed a beat since the loss of the 34-year-old forward, winning five straight including a dominant 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Jan. 29 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NHL.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Canes extend win streak to seven in 5-1 win over Sabres

The Carolina Hurricanes took a dominating 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The win sends the team into the NHL All-Star Break with seven straight wins in their pocket. While the Canes (34-9-8) extended their point streak to ten games, Buffalo (26-20-4) lost back-to-back games for...
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Projected Lineup: February 1 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. - Antti Raanta is expected to be the Carolina Hurricanes' last line of defense Wednesday, as they round out their first "half" schedule against the Buffalo Sabres. The veteran netminder is anticipated to be between the pipes after Frederik Andersen earned the win for the Canes on Tuesday...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy