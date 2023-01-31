In Southeast Conference boys basketball you heard on AM 1480 KAUS Friday night, the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics, the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Class A poll from the Minnesota Basketball News and in first place in the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to Spring Grove, ranked No. 11 in the latest Class A poll and in first place in the East Division. Both teams came in riding lengthy winning streaks, with the Athletics having won 11 in a row and Spring Grove 14 in a row, and it was also a matchup of the best offensive team in not only the Southeast Conference but in all of Section 1A in the personage of Lyle/Pacelli, averaging 75.1 points per game against the best defensive team in the conference and the section in the personage of Spring Grove, as the Lions came into the game giving up only 38.5 points per game. The game more than lived up to the advanced billing, as in front of a raucous sellout crowd in Lyle, the Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held off a spirited Athletics comeback to win 46-40.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO