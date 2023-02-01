Read full article on original website
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023
John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
State of the City: Mayor Rodriguez cites bold vision for 2023
Shining with community pride in a vivid red dress on the stage of Lakeside Church, Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriguez delivered the 2023 State of the City address to a capacity- filled auditorium last Thursday. The event marked the first address for Rodriguez; the local businesswoman was named mayor in December after previously serving as vice- mayor.
Mary Virginia (Gena) Foote 2/17/1933 - 1/25/2023
Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.
Eloise Burrison Fisher 2/14/1940 - 1/28/2023
On January 23, 2023, Eloise Burrison Fisher passed away, in Roseville, California, at the age of 82. Eloise, or Ellie, was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Eloise and Theodore Whitesell. She then moved with her family to Glendale, California, where she graduated high school and then studied at Glendale College, where she met and married Ralph Burrison and had two children, Joy and Valerie. After a divorce, Ellie met and married James Fisher, to whom she was married for 23 years, and they moved to Lincoln, California in 2008. Eloise loved business and owned several small businesses throughout her life. After officially retiring, she learned to paint and loved to paint anything and everything in her house, if looked like it needed a cheery purple flower. She also loved to garden, purple iris and hydrangea being her favorite flowers to grow, although the fragrance of gardenias competed for first place in her heart. She loved spending time with her husband Jim, her family, and their many close friends.
Alberta "Bert" Borow 7/7/1929 - 1/3/2023
Alberta “Bert” Borow, age 93, passed away Monday, January 3, 2023 at Auburn Ravine Terrace, Auburn, California. Bert was born July 7, 1929, in San Mateo California to the late Albert and Daisy Morgan. Her youth was filled with the love of her parents and sister Joyce. After high school, Bert attended junior college and went on to TWA flight school. She became a stewardess with United Airlines where she met and fell in love with her husband Bernie.
Rink rats: Capital Thunder grows youth hockey in the area
When you think of high school sports in California, your mind likely goes to football, basketball, softball or baseball, where powerhouse programs in the Golden State are aplenty. Some of the best athletes in the state, however, don’t take the field or court; they lace up skates and take to...
A time-honored tradition celebrates its 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!
Editor’s note: The Placer County Holy Ghost Festa was first celebrated in Lincoln in 1923 and has been a tradition in the community ever since. Save the date! May 13 and 14, 2023 is the A.P.D.E.S. (Associação Portuguesa Divino Espírito Santo) 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!
Soroptimist of Auburn accepting scholarship applications
The culmination and highlight of being a Soroptimist member is the ability to provide area women and girls with scholarships to help them continue on their journeys of empowerment. In addition to scholarships, Soroptimist International of Auburn (SIA) donates to many of the service agencies in the community. Seniors First,...
Rocklin's 2022 accomplishments and plans for the year
The former and new mayors of Rocklin discuss the achievements from last year and talk about their plans for this year. As a councilmember in 2022, Mayor Ken Broadway said he is proud of adopting “a balanced Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ensuring the city of Rocklin remains fiscally sound.”
Oak Ridge keeps league title hopes alive with 1-0 win over Rocklin
Oak Ridge’s varsity girls’ soccer team, the defending Sierra Foothill League champs, isn’t going to relinquish their title without a fight. The Trojans upset league-leading Rocklin last night, 1-0, to keep their chances of another league title alive. All the Trojans need to do now is win their final game of the regular season Friday at Folsom and hope that Whitney upsets the Thunder on the same night and both teams will be co-champs of the Sierra Foothill League.
From the Auburn Journal archive (1954) - Mobile First Aid
In this photo from the Jan. 21, 1954, edition of the Auburn Journal, seven mobile first-aid units are being activated under the Auburn Chapter of American Red Cross. Each unit will be on call to the civil defense system, highway patrol, city police and other agencies in case of emergency on the highways. Pictured from left to right are four of the seven qualified drivers: Chairman Ken Arnold, Inez Erickson, Irene Arnold and Paul Chesney, receiving a decal from Auburn Chapter Chairman Camille Roumage.
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
Empire Ranch home shines
This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home is located at 836 Morningside Drive in Folsom. The 2,090-square-foot home is now listed for $695,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. According to the listing details, this single story home is located in the desirable Folsom Ranch community and...
Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit to visit Auburn
Wreaths Across America (WAA) is most recognized for placing more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,700 locations nationally and abroad on National Wreaths Across America Day. As part of its yearlong mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the...
Royer Park in Roseville getting a makeover
The Royer Park Play Area Expansion Project was approved at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. Royer Park, located at 190 Park Drive in Roseville, is getting a makeover to be completed by May, according to Roseville’s Park Planning & Development manager Tara Gee. “It’s worn and needs ongoing...
Racist fliers concern Folsom residents
Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
Lincoln's Best Band of 2022 to perform this month
Guilty as Charged band, a local group ranging from 12 to 17 years old, has some big performances coming up, according to Steve Pagano, Rockstar Music Academy owner in Lincoln. “Don’t let their youth fool you,” Pagano said. “These guys can hold their own in any club, festival or stadium and they have played them all.”
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Nair pours in 28 points for Lady Timberwolves in win over Yuba City
The Woodcreek High girls’ basketball team is in second- place in the Capital Valley Conference at 6-2 and is currently ranked 13th by MaxPreps in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Lady Timberwolves have averaged 57 points per game and have been led by sophomore Ryan Nair, who totaled 28 points in a huge 63-38 win over Yuba City High on Jan. 26. She has averaged 13.2 points per game and has also played a large role defensively, averaging 4.5 steals per contest.
Bulldogs motoring along with 67-39 win over Rocklin
After a sluggish first quarter, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team slowly but surely pulled away from Rocklin on Wednesday on its way to a 67-39 win. Rocklin scored the first eight points of the game, but it all Bulldogs after that. After one quarter, Folsom led 11-10 courtesy of an 11-2 run. In the second quarter and for the remainder of the game, Folsom got points quickly when they could, but otherwise were patient in the offense, passing frequently until they got the best shot and making the Thunder work on defense.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: False report of fire, weapon possession in jail, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 23. Joshua Shane Allende, 20, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in...
