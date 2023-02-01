Read full article on original website
Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Goalie Olkinuora Returns to Europe; More Opportunity for Cossa?
The Detroit Red Wings’ experiment with goaltender Jussi Olkinuora is over after four months. GM Steve Yzerman and Olkinuora mutually agreed to terminate his contract Wednesday to allow him to return to playing in Europe. In theory, this moves up Sebastian Cossa on the depth chart. Alex Nedeljkovic is...
Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty speak about joining the Vancouver Canucks organization after Bo Horvat trade
It was an intense 24 hours for the pair of new Canucks, as both Aatu Raty and Anthony Beauvillier were surprised to hear that they were traded to Vancouver on Monday afternoon. After having a bit of time to reply to texts and sleep on the news, the duo met...
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season
The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
Rick Tocchet says Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will become Canucks’ assistant captains
It would appear that when the Canucks return to action on February 6th, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will have a letter on their chest. In a Thursday morning appearance on Halford & Brough on Sportsnet 650, Tocchet talked about the Canucks’ leadership group in the aftermath of the club trading captain Bo Horvat earlier this week.
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Edmonton Oilers Blue Line Trade Target: Luke Schenn
For months now, there have been plenty of reports that the Edmonton Oilers have expressed interest in defensemen such as Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun, just to name a few. There have been others as well, though not to the same extent, in players such as Matt Dumba, Jake McCabe, Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Provorov. While some of these may seem farfetched, they prove the point that the Oilers are in the market for a blueliner.
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Canucks reassign Aatu Raty
After acquiring him yesterday, the Vancouver Canucks have officially loaned Aatu Raty to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL, where he’ll acclimate himself to the organization. Raty, 20, is one of only 12 players from the 2021 draft class to have played in the NHL, suiting up 12 times...
NHL Rumors: Teams showing interest in Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko
Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on Vancouver Canucks injured goalie Thatcher Demko and how he is generating trade interest. Dhaliwal: “I told you last week teams were calling on Demko. I told you one team to keep an eye on is Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry is their goalie but he’s a UFA and could cost over $6 million.
Canucks' Brock Boeser continues to get trade interest
After the Bo Horvat trade Monday, the floodgates appear to be opening on the trade front. That’s especially true for the Vancouver Canucks, who have some desirable trade assets other than Horvat that could find their way out of town by the trade deadline. One of those is Brock...
Bo Horvat trade tree now features Horvat joining Cory Schneider in New York
With Bo Horvat being dealt to the Islanders, one of the most talked about conversations surrounding the Canucks this season has ended, and another has begun: Who’s the next captain?. The Horvat trade is monumental in a number of ways. The common denominator? It unravelled the work of two...
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist done for season with shoulder injury
One of the most significant trade chips is off the board – and not for the reason anyone wanted. The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that pending UFA forward Gustav Nyquist will miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Nyquist injured his shoulder against Edmonton on Jan. 25 and was placed on injured reserve three days later. His injury won’t require surgery.
