Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions
In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
College football rankings: The top 10 matchups to open the 2023 season
With National Signing Day in the rearview mirror and spring practices approaching, most college football teams around the country are preparing for this fall. The college football season is almost seven months away, but the hype around sleeper programs and contenders is building. One of the headlined matchups of college...
Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]
Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
MLive.com
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt compares James Laurinaitis to Brian Hartline, shares Ohio State's vision for his future role
Joel Klatt believes that new Ohio State graduate assistant James Laurinaitis may be preparing for a bigger role within the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. Laurinaitis, an 3-time All-American at Ohio State, is just beginning his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2022 before moving back to Columbus earlier this offseason.
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605065" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087&channel=college-football&key=11605065&pcid=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087"></div><p></p><p></p><p class="p1">Head coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Deion-Sanders-4617" target="_blank">Deion Sanders</a></b> and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson who took a visit to Boulder last weekend.</p><p class="p1">“I’m most excited about just going there and being developed for the next level beyond college while helping the program win games,” Johnson told 247Sports.</p><p class="p1">“The people and of course it’s a beautiful city.”</p><p class="p1">On the prep level, Johnson is an outstanding high school quarterback throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 1,284 yards rushing and 17 scores as a junior. He is also one of the best quarter-milers in the state qualifying for state in the 400m dash.</p><p class="p1">Colorado has a roadmap for Johnson to play on both sides of the ball, something his future head coach has done throughout his career. He will start out in the secondary and as a return specialist. Sanders success as a head coach turning Jackson State into a champion has him loving the trajectory of the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">“He’s real straight forward and knows the blueprint for success,” Johnson said of Sanders. “He’s done it in his personal life and as coach at Jackson State.”</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://247sports.com/college/colorado/Season/2024-Football/Commits/" target="_blank">Johnson is commit No. 5 for Colorado early in the 2024 cycle</a> as they rise three spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The visit this past weekend put the Buffaloes in pole position, calling it a “special place.</p><p class="p1">"It was better than I expected and I expected it to be great!" Johnson said. "This place is beautiful and special! The program is definitely moving in the right direction with Coach Prime and his staff. I got to me everyone who is a part of the staff and they all let me know how much of a priority I am!"</p><p class="p1">Johnson feels a connection with several Colorado staffers.</p><p class="p1">“I’m close with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Corey-Phillips-46101093" target="_blank">Corey Phillips</a></b>, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Patrick-Hill-55118" target="_blank">Patrick Hill</a></b> and a couple other coaches that recruited me at other universities and are now here,” Johnson said.</p>
saturdaytradition.com
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
Comments / 0