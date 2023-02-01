Read full article on original website
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials strategize repairs for crumbling Tahoe roads
“Residents and visitors must be aware of the roadway conditions and be careful not to drive into a pothole. Unfortunately, the roadways have many potholes, including along Caltrans and county roads,” a recent press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe warned. The cavernous trenches, particularly on the...
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
Record-Courier
The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
OnlyInYourState
This Charming Bed And Breakfast In Virginia City, Nevada, Is Worthy Of Your Bucket List
Visitors come to the small, historic town of Virginia City, Nevada, to feel as though they’ve traveled back in time. This legendary area gives visitors a taste of Nevada’s Wild West of the 19th century- with its saloon-style buildings and history as a frontier town, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve stepped right into 1859.
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
mynews4.com
More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
