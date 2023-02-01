ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

nnbw.com

Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks

Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Officials strategize repairs for crumbling Tahoe roads

“Residents and visitors must be aware of the roadway conditions and be careful not to drive into a pothole. Unfortunately, the roadways have many potholes, including along Caltrans and county roads,” a recent press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe warned. The cavernous trenches, particularly on the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
