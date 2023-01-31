ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL

Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

National Signing Day Buzz: The latest intel on the top prospects

National Signing Day is upon us as the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to an end. Here is the latest intel picked up on the trail. As of Tuesday afternoon, I do not expect the nation's No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson to sign. Georgia has been considered the favorite for much of the process but Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout needs more time to figure things out. Also an elite baseball player, USC, Texas and Oregon round out the finalists with the Trojans considered the biggest threat to the two-time defending National Champs.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor signs with South Carolina

It’s official, the pen has hit the paper. Nyckoles Harbor has signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Head coach Shane Beamer has tweeted about it. The team’s social media account has welcomed him home. Brian Dohn of 247Sports caught the moment Harbor signed on video. It’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Louisville staff still has "plenty of room" to add more transfers

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have already signed 27 new players for next season's roster. The Cardinals have seven high school signees already enrolled, eight other high school prospects set to arrive in the near future, and a nice haul of 12 players that the Cardinals' have landed out of the transfer portal.
LOUISVILLE, KY

