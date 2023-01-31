Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Read full article on original website
Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,188 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $488,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)
Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Azenta worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.96.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
High-yielding dividend stocks tend to perform well in uncertain times.
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.8%
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF. Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their...
