Magic Kingdom is iconic Disney magic; I learn something on each visit to Animal Kingdom. Walking into the magic of the movies at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an excellent Disney Park experience. Still, my all-time favorite Disney experience will always be a visit to EPCOT. If you are looking for insider tips or the unofficial guide to EPCOT, this guide is for you. Sure, you know to hit staples like Frozen Ever After, Spaceship Earth, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but here are a Disney insider’s best hints and hacks for a day in EPCOT.

