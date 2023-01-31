Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
How to Get Your Frozen Fix at Walt Disney World
Let it go at Disney World? Frozen fans are all over Walt Disney World Resort, which should be no surprise. After all, the 2013 animated film Frozen was a box office hit, raking in over $1,072.4 million worldwide, winning an Oscar and an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. The score for this movie was also incredibly successful, thanks to the musical talents of Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Kristen Bell. Versions of “Let It Go” still hold the number 13 and number 4 spot on the list of greatest Disney Billboard Music hits.
disneytips.com
Exciting Changes at Disneyland Leave Walt Disney World Guests Wanting More
Visiting Disney Parks has changed dramatically since the pre-pandemic days of spontaneous visits and unrestricted Park Hopping. The theme park reservation system, which operates at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, is just one point of agitation for Guests, along with Park Hopping restrictions, Annual Pass sales (or lack thereof), and more.
disneytips.com
How Disney World is Celebrating Black History Month
February 1 signifies the first day of Black History Month, and Disney has big plans to celebrate this year. This month, Walt Disney World Resort will embrace the return of Disney’s “Celebrate Soulfully” events. The Celebrate Soulfully event encourages Guests to immerse themselves in music, art, food, and experiences that honor and celebrate Black History Month at Walt Disney World.
disneytips.com
Love Is in the Air With Exciting Seasonal Events at This Disney Park
Can YOU feel the love tonight? Guests attending Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite will definitely feel love in the air this season. This January 31- February 16, Disney will invite Guests to celebrate sweethearts night alongside Disney’s most iconic fairytale couples. If you managed to snag a ticket to the sold-out event, there is so much for you to be excited about this Valentine’s Day.
disneytips.com
Where to Stream Disneyland’s New Bridal Gown Fashion Show
Bells will be ringing! If you are an upcoming bride, a hopeless romantic, or just a fan of a Disney wedding gown, clear your schedule on February 10, 2023. Disneyland Resort will host a magical fashion show on that day to showcase their brand new line of Princess-inspired wedding dresses.
disneytips.com
All the Exciting New Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ This February
February is going to be a HUGE month for Disney movie fans. This month, so many exciting new movies and TV shows will be coming to Disney+ that you will not want to miss. Prepare to pop your popcorn, turn on the TV, and get ready to watch all the fantastic new content coming to Disney+ this month.
disneytips.com
Hints & Hacks for a Day in EPCOT
Magic Kingdom is iconic Disney magic; I learn something on each visit to Animal Kingdom. Walking into the magic of the movies at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an excellent Disney Park experience. Still, my all-time favorite Disney experience will always be a visit to EPCOT. If you are looking for insider tips or the unofficial guide to EPCOT, this guide is for you. Sure, you know to hit staples like Frozen Ever After, Spaceship Earth, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but here are a Disney insider’s best hints and hacks for a day in EPCOT.
Comments / 0