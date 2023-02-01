Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
papreplive.com
Downingtown West tops WC East, takes Ches-Mont National title
WEST GOSHEN >> The Downingtown West boys basketball team defeated West Chester East Thursday night at Jack Byrne Gymnasium in emphatic style, 55-36, leading wire-to-wire to capture the Ches-Mont National Division regular season crown. The win means the Whippets will be the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Ches-Mont Final...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Quinn takes charge as O'Hara girls hand Lansdale first loss
Andrew Robinson (@ADrobinson3) — LANSDALE —Joanie Quinn remembered being a few steps ahead of Gabby Casey, sprinting to her spot and setting her feet but not much of the rest until her teammates were picking her up, all of them yelling in her face. Missing the middle part might...
cityofbasketballlove.com
William Tennent holds off Cheltenham to clinch share of SOL Freedom title
Ryan Coyle (@ryancoyle35) For the last two decades, the William Tennent boys basketball program has been an afterthought in the Suburban One Conference. After winning a division title in 2004, the Panthers rarely put together a league contender, only posting two winning SOL campaigns in 18 seasons leading up to this year.
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
How a Four-Lane Strip of Highway Spawned Western-Montco Exurb
This 1952 painting shows a vintage view of what is now the Copperfield Inn at Lakeside on Ridge Pike in Limerick. Before the opening of U.S. Route 422 in 1985, Limerick Township was a farming community with around 5,000 residents and abundant open space. Holly Herman covered the transformation of this exurbs in the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
WGAL
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on charges in an Ohio rape case, according to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost and the Guernsey County Sheriff. Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
Refresh of This Pottstown Retail Site Includes Bold Rearchitecting and Shedding Its ‘Mall’ Label
One of the redesigned, outdoor retail entrances, part of the former Coventry Mall renewal as The Shoppes at Coventry. Seven YouTube videos — one posted as recently as Dec. 2022 — currently characterize Coventry Mall as “dead.” But Paul Schwedelson’s Philadelphia Business Journal story may show that prognosis as premature.
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
