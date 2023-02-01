ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wizards vs. Pistons Postponed

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been postponed. Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game on Monday at American Airlines Center. The date for the...
DETROIT, MI
Orlando Magic Just Had Their Best 3-Point Shooting Month in a While

PHILADELPHIA -- One of several things that stood out about the Orlando Magic in the month of January was their 3-point shooting. They made 38.1 percent of their 3-pointers on 31.7 attempts per contest. This is quite significant, as it was the first time in franchise history that they shot...
ORLANDO, FL

