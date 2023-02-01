Read full article on original website
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
“LeBron ain’t gonna run up and fight nobody for you. Keep that in mind” - Stephen Jackson warns Shannon Sharpe about his relationship with LeBron James
James said that he’s got Sharpe’s back just as much as the analyst has his but Jackson doesn't believe this is the case.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
Charles Barkley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Greatness Should Be Appreciated As LeBron James Is About To Break His Scoring Record
Charles Barkley gave a big shoutout to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his amazing achievements as LeBron James reaches touching distance of the all-time scoring record.
Scottie Barnes' unfazed reaction to an angry Deandre Ayton became an instant meme
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton was not happy with Scottie Barnes. Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, fouled the former No. 1 pick on a field goal attempt near the basket during the third quarter of Toronto’s game against Phoenix on Monday evening. Ayton, who...
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
LaMelo Ball’s triple-double not enough. What we learned in Hornets’ loss at Milwaukee
LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds but the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
Utah Jazz Have Been Paying Homeless People To Pick Up Trash In The Vivint Arena After Games
The Utah Jazz have been paying homeless people to clean their arena after games.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Former Suns Star Destroyed Chandler Parsons For His Controversial Comments About LeBron James
Eddie Johnson destroyed Chandler Parsons after he suggested that LeBron James overreacted after not getting the foul call against the Celtics.
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-106 victory
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Game.
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Kevin Scott following tonight’s Pelicans at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: Was it determined that Ingram had stepped out of bounds while still making contact with the basketball?. SCOTT: After postgame media review, Ingram was not out...
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
NBA
Wizards vs. Pistons Postponed
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been postponed. Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game on Monday at American Airlines Center. The date for the...
NBA
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
NBA
Orlando Magic Just Had Their Best 3-Point Shooting Month in a While
PHILADELPHIA -- One of several things that stood out about the Orlando Magic in the month of January was their 3-point shooting. They made 38.1 percent of their 3-pointers on 31.7 attempts per contest. This is quite significant, as it was the first time in franchise history that they shot...
