tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
tapinto.net
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or...
tapinto.net
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
tapinto.net
Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Feb. 7
RAHWAY, NJ — There will be a Board of Education (BOE) caucus meeting this Tuesday, February 7, in the student cafeteria of the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, located at 1139 Kline Place. As a point of clarification, the BOE meetings officially open at 6 p.m. but are immediately...
tapinto.net
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore.
tapinto.net
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
tapinto.net
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported. READ MORE...
tapinto.net
Brooklyn Man Steals $6,000 of Apple Store Merchandise from the Mall at Short Hills
MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn police responded to Nordstrom at the Mall at Short Hills for a report of theft on January 13, according to the Millburn police blotter. Store associates told police that an employee, Deja Davis, age 30 of East Orange created a fraudulent return of a merchandise to a gift card, valued at $435. Police Officer Salemi arrested Deja and charged her with theft by deception. She was later released on her own recognizance.
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
Franklin Township: Watchung Resident Rescued from Mettlers Road Elevator Shaft
SOMERSET, NJ - A 38-year-old unnamed resident from Watchung was rescued from an elevator shaft inside an unnamed building on Mettlers Road, according to a news release. The Franklin Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Thursday afternoon at 2:28pm reporting an accident. FTPD officers, along with the Middlebush...
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
tapinto.net
Montville Twp Recreation to Hold Speed and Agility Clinics
MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Recreation Department is sponsoring a speed and agility clinic for grades 3-8 — groups will be broken down by males and females and grades depending on numbers. Clinic focuses on: speed/agility training, strength/conditioning training, sports performance training, improve confidence, balance, footwork and endurance.
tapinto.net
Sayreville Police Seek Help from Public to Find Councilwoman's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was murdered Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 outside of her home. She was gunned down while still in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. In particular, the...
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
tapinto.net
Young Local Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ: There are two young heroes in Middletown, who quickly reacted to a fire and ultimately according to those there on the scene, "took action to save lives." It was 3:00 a.m., on Thursday morning, February 2, when the Middletown Township Fire Department was called to action for a house fire on Ideal Avenue, in northern Middletown.
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
tapinto.net
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
