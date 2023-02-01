Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
programminginsider.com
The Ins and Outs of Mines Gambling Game
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The variety of games on gambling platforms is quite wide, with several new games being added now and then. It’s so common that you can even find nostalgic games you have played on your PC. These games will be a mini version of the game, but with the thrill of winning a cash prize.
I kinda miss how much of a pain in the ass it used to be to play games online
There were little joys in finding tools like Hamachi to make those early 2000s online gaming problems evaporate.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
bitcoinist.com
Best Online Slots Of 2023: Top 10 Platforms To Play Real Money Slot Games
Who doesn’t enjoy playing casino games? The top online slots provide the ideal combination of premium slot games, huge bonuses, and high-level user security and encryption. Playing the best online slots isn’t any less fun than just walking into a casino and enjoying your time gambling there. But,...
GAMING: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet- meet Paldea’s top new competitors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Pokémon Franchise has come a long way since the early years. Back in 1999, the franchise started with only 151 Pokémon, a little-to-no competitive scene, and old-school graphics on the Game Boy Color. Now, it has blossomed into a worldwide multimedia franchise spanning nine ‘generations’, one of the longest television […]
NME
Discord voice chat arrives on PS5 for beta testers
Discord has announced that it will be bringing voice chat directly to PS5, and will support cross-platform channels. In a blog post published today (February 2), Discord announced that it will soon support voice chat on PS5 consoles. Starting from today, anyone enrolled in the PS5 System Software Beta Program...
game-news24.com
Sony is going to permanently remove the PS Plus Collection library in May
Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed it is closing its PS4 collection this spring. The collection will showcase 19 best-selling PS4 titles, available to all PS5 subscribers. The library will be open on July 9. The PS Plus Collection is a whos who of PS4 hits, with titles such as God of...
findingfarina.com
How does using an online casino bonus affect play?
The main reason why people love welcome bonuses at non gamstop no deposit bonus is undoubtedly because of the opportunity to play for free. There is nothing more appealing than spinning those reels for free, playing free poker or roulette, where you don’t have to deposit anything. Since every...
IGN
Sony Testing Discord Voice Chat on PlayStation 5 With Beta Users
A new PS5 system software beta has added Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p displays, among a number of other upgrades. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the new system software is available for beta participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France. Its main feature is the addition of Discord voice chat, which allows cross-platform calls through the popular Discord system. Users will need to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts to use the service, and then begin a call on the Discord mobile app before transferring it to their console. It seems a little more fiddly than a standard PSN party, but will no doubt be very welcome to those who frequently play with friends who are on Xbox and PC.
Microsoft says its message about the Xbox 360 closing in May was "posted in error"
"We can confirm the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023"
dotesports.com
Latest last-minute 343 decision adds yet another headache for competitive Halo community
Frustrations continue to mount within the competitive Halo community, directed towards Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and the HCS, following a last-minute decision affecting the first Major of the 2023 season. Halo esports and viewership lead Tashi announced today that “a bit more time” is needed before the start of...
game-news24.com
Wild Hearts will be included in Game Pass according to Microsoft Store
Wild Hearts is a game from Tecmo Koei, Omega Force and EA inspired by Monster Hunters. The project launches on the Xbox S1 | S and X, Xbox S2, and XXS. Today, it is reported that Wild Hearts will be added to the Pass. This was reported by a well-known Twitter user, Aggiornamenti Lumia, who monitors changes in the Microsoft Store. According to her, something has been changed to the Microsoft Store that suggest Wild Hearts will be part of the Game Pass subscription. The user doesn’t know if this happens right away. In case of EA’s publisher, that’s not only that the game can become part of Game Pass Ultimate subscription after a while (usually a year passes from the date of release to add projects to the subscription) it is also not possible to add games to the subscription.
Microsoft Denies Rumor About New Halo Games
Recently, fans discovered that Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees (via The New York Times). The mass layoff was felt around the company, including the developing studios under Microsoft. In a bizarre turn of Twitter-related events, this led to rumors that 343 Industries wouldn't be making future "Halo" games. 343 Industries eventually addressed the rumor mill, confirming that it would continue being in charge of development for the series.
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Brings Innovation to Blackjack with Bonus Wheel 1000
The new game is marked by the addition of a new mechanic, the Bonus Wheel Multiplier, which is among the first times that the feature has been introduced to the online gaming world. Gaming Corps sought and found inspiration for its new product in the land-based sector. Innovating Blackjack Experience...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Social Casinos: Play Casino-Style Games for Free
Social casinos are online platforms that allow users to play casino-style games for free, with the option to purchase virtual currency to enhance their gaming experience. These games are similar to those found in traditional casinos, including slot machines, blackjack, and poker, but do not involve risking real capital. Difference...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player discovers secret shiny great Tusk
You can get your own shiny titan pokemon (pic: The Pokemon Company). Fortunately the bright version of Great Tusk can not sparkle or look a lot differently than the normal version. A spying or looking at a great pokemon can make the trick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, not to...
The Forgotten Nintendo Switch Joy-Con IR Feature Is Made For Select Games
Now and again, a post surfaces on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter that asks a strange question: does the Nintendo Switch have a hidden camera, and if so, why is it on the Joy-Con? The answer, of course, is no; the Switch doesn't have a camera, at least not in the way you'd think. What users are spotting on the Joy-Con does look somewhat like a notch that would hide a webcam, and there is a camera behind the black rectangle, but it exists in the form of an infrared sensor.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Discord Voice Support
PlayStation and Discord announced this week that voice support has finally come to the PS5 so that console players can chat with their friends in Discord calls regardless of what platform everyone else is on. This update comes around two years after the two companies first announced their partnership and comes almost exactly a year after PlayStation and Discord integration first began. The feature is limited to the PS5 platform and is only available to beta testers ahead of its wider release.
Comments / 0