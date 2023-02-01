Wild Hearts is a game from Tecmo Koei, Omega Force and EA inspired by Monster Hunters. The project launches on the Xbox S1 | S and X, Xbox S2, and XXS. Today, it is reported that Wild Hearts will be added to the Pass. This was reported by a well-known Twitter user, Aggiornamenti Lumia, who monitors changes in the Microsoft Store. According to her, something has been changed to the Microsoft Store that suggest Wild Hearts will be part of the Game Pass subscription. The user doesn’t know if this happens right away. In case of EA’s publisher, that’s not only that the game can become part of Game Pass Ultimate subscription after a while (usually a year passes from the date of release to add projects to the subscription) it is also not possible to add games to the subscription.

1 DAY AGO