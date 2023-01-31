Read full article on original website
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Don't pay! Free streaming content is everywhere: Best free shows on YouTube
From sci-fi to crime dramas to superhero shows, there's lots of series to watch on YouTube. As traditional streaming services raise the price, you might find yourself looking for more free streaming content. Luckily there are plenty of sources, including YouTube. YouTube has had free, ad-supported movies on its service for a while now for folks who simply don’t want to pay for premium streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus. However, recently, Google added some free YouTube TV shows to the mix as well.
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
Is Hulu Plus Live TV worth $70+ every month? We did the math
Cord cutters have lots of options for live channels, so we break it down for you. One of the counter-intuitive developments in the streaming wars has been the rise of live TV streaming. In our haste to switch over the streaming, we’ve come to see the value of channel surfing and appointment viewing.
Netflix is slashing audio to small subscriptions
By Andreas Link, Netflix is making the audio audio available in small subscriptions. If you want 3D music, you have to buy a premium subscription for 17.99 euros in Germany. After the drama about Netflix account sharing, the next bad news comes for streaming service customers: the services are being changed into three subscription levels. Since the subscription levels were previously divided in large numbers into SD, HD and UHD, 3D audio has now been removed from the basic subscriptions without advertising. To date, 3D audio will be reserved for users of the most expensive package, which costs 17.99 euros per month in Germany.
Roku Announces Free Warner Bros. Discovery Channels
Despite having a streaming service of its own, Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a deal with Roku. The newly-formed conglomerate is working with Roku to add new “FAST” (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels to its catalog, which will feature a number of familiar shows from the WBD catalogue. The announced offerings will include such programs as Westworld, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, and F-Boy Island.
Netflix Tells Advertisers That Ad-Tier Subscriptions Doubled in January – Report
When Netflix launched its ad-supported subscription tier in November, the initial sign-ups numbers could charitably be described as “soft.” In its first month of availability, the ad-tier reportedly accounted for only 9 percent of new signups, with only 0.2 percent of total U.S. Netflix subscribers on the “Basic with Ads” plan. Now, however, it looks like Netflix’s dive into advertising may be starting to pay off. According to The Information, Netflix has been informing its advertising partners that sign-ups to the new tier have doubled over the course of January compared to November. Netflix did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for...
Netflix reveals first details of password sharing crackdown
Netflix (NFLX) has revealed the first details of its password sharing crackdown. According to the streaming giant's help center, which updated its FAQ pages for countries currently in the midst of the crackdown (Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru), Netflix accounts will remain shareable but only within one household. (The U.S. may be next up in the first quarter.)
NFL Sunday Ticket Will Have Many New Features When It Moves To YouTube This Fall, Google Exec Philipp Schindler Says
NFL Sunday Ticket, a stronghold of football fandom in the U.S. since 1994, will be getting an array of digital enhancements when it shifts to YouTube this fall from its longtime home on DirecTV. “We think there are a lot of great opportunities to differentiate the user and creator experience with our unique capabilities,” Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler told Wall Street analysts during parent company Alphabet’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday. “Every YouTube viewer who’s interested in the NFL can now have one-click access to the full offering of Sunday Ticket. This will be the first time that Sunday Ticket...
Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services are merging
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Paramount Media Networks has announced a plan to merge its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming businesses, and executives warned of layoffs and other changes. Streaming channels Paramount+ and Showtime are already combined into one app,...
Top 5 comedians of all time according to Reddit
Comedy is the most powerful way to bring people together and brighten up even the toughest days. In the history of standup comedy many talented comedians have left their mark on the hearts of their audiences. In this article, we have listed down the “Top 5 comedians of all time” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
'Westworld' will soon stream for free on Roku and Tubi after leaving HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing ad-supported channels to the two platforms. fans who've been mourning the show's disappearance from HBO Max will soon have another way to watch it. is bringing free, ad-supported streaming (aka FAST) channels to and in the coming months. One of those channels, called WB TV Series, will feature premium shows such as Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers and The Time Traveler’s Wife. WBD yanked all of those shows from HBO Max in December.
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
YouTube Reports Advertising Revenue Miss as Shorts Views Cross 50B a Day
YouTube, a day after formally launching its revenue-sharing program for YouTube Shorts creators, reported $7.96 billion in advertising revenue to close out the holiday season, falling short of Wall Street expectations of ad revenue crossing the $8 billion mark. The video giant’s fourth-quarter ad revenue is almost an 8 percent decline from the previous year, when YouTube ended 2021 with $8.63 billion in quarterly ad revenue. The slowdown is a marked change for the Google-owned video giant, which had a strong 2021 that saw YouTube surpassing its ad revenue earnings by $1 billion at one point. But since then, YouTube has...
YouTube Shorts surpassed 50 billion daily views, a bright spot for Alphabet as it faces fierce competition from TikTok and declining ad revenue
YouTube Shorts now sees more than 50 billion daily views, up from 30 billion the year prior. The short-form video format was launched in 2021 as a response to TikTok. Beginning February 1, YouTube enabled creators to generate ad revenue from their Shorts videos. YouTube Shorts has surpassed 50 billion...
Early trials hint at how Netflix plans to stamp out password sharing
The streaming giant has promised to put an end to unauthorized account sharing within the coming weeks.
