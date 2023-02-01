ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

How La Brea’s Game-Changing Winter Premiere Set Up Major Conflict For The Rest Of Season 2

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikvqB_0kYM4uIK00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the La Brea Season 2 winter premiere episodes "Stampede" and "Murder In The Clearing." Read at your own risk!

La Brea returned to NBC for a gripping premiere two-parter that definitely made up for all the weeks it was away. Viewers were treated to Gavin and the sinkhole survivors' imperfect grand plan to destroy the portal, and an even bigger plan that set in motion a ton of events that will likely play out throughout Season 2.

The short version of what went down is that Gavin decided to stop the upload of the virus that would destroy the portal created by The Lazarus Project . His reasons for doing that, as well as everything that happened after, take a bit more to explain. Let's dive into why Gavin decided to abandon the plan he fought so hard to execute and the other events from the loaded winter premiere.

Gavin Agreed To Help James Find Dr. Moore And His Research

Gavin uploaded the virus and was on the verge of successfully destroying the portal that was creating sinkholes in the 1980s every time it was used. He only abandoned the plan after his estranged father, James, gave an offer he couldn't refuse. James told Gavin that he could help save Eve , who Gavin previously saw dying in a vision . Gavin agreed, but only after the additional promise James made that he could fix the portal's destructive side effects and potentially get everyone stuck in the past back home.

La Brea Coming Back For Season 3, But There's A Catch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ebac7_0kYM4uIK00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

La Brea is coming back for another season, but fans may not be so jazzed once they read the details.

Once the virus was destroyed, Gavin's long-lost father explained that his son could help him send everyone home and stop the portal from creating sinkholes if he could find Dr. Moore, a former employee of The Lazarus Project. James had proof that Moore was on the verge of finding a way to stabilize the portal, but didn't have all of his research to continue the work. Gavin decided to trust James in hopes that he could achieve his goals of stopping destruction by portals and sending everyone back to their time.

It seems like a bad idea considering no one outside of Lazarus seems to trust the organization, but we'll see how it plays out for Gavin. Plus, it seemed like Eve had already avoided the death he saw in the vision when she escaped being trapped in the cave with a bear. Perhaps there will be another threat her way soon? Will Gavin be as willing to help James if he no longer believes that Eve is in danger? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Caroline Found The Research But Made Riley Swear Not To Tell Gavin

Gavin and a team went out in search of Dr. Moore, and they actually found him! The bad news was that he was long dead, but they also managed to find a nearby cave loaded with his research. At first, it seemed like the hideout was a bust until Riley uncovered a folder of documents hidden behind a rock in the wall. Riley showed the folder to Gavin's mother, Caroline , who confirmed this was the information that James requested for the portal.

Caroline didn't have a ton of time to pore over the pages of information but confirmed to Riley that it seemed promising, and that there was a chance of them being able to return home. Caroline needed more time to examine the data and made Riley swear in the meantime not to tell Gavin or anyone else they found the information because she didn't trust her estranged husband, James, with the research. With everything that's on the line, I can't imagine that'll go over well should Gavin find out in the next few episodes of La Brea .

Ty Character Agreed To Be A Psychiatrist For James

After an episode in which he faced massive health struggles, Ty headed to Lazarus in hope of getting treatment for his terminal brain tumor. James granted Ty an appointment after hearing he was friends with Gavin and had some great news. Lazarus had the cure for brain tumors and was willing to offer Ty the treatment to cure him completely.

In return, James wanted Ty to use his skills as a psychiatrist in sessions with him going forward. The Director of the Lazarus Project said that he's often leaned on by the staff to make all of the hard decisions, and he would appreciate the opportunity to have Ty as a sounding board as he works through any choices he has to make. Again, James seems shady, so it seems like he's preying on Ty's desperation for a cure for some goal of his own.

Virgil Killed Wyatt, And The Exiles Are Involved

La Brea 's survivors stuck in 10,000 B.C. had to deal with raining fish and a stampede, and once all that was handled, they realized one of their own was murdered. Wyatt was found dead with a stab wound. When Lucas believed that Virgil had committed the murder, he was guilted into ignoring his instincts and turning Virgil loose. It was only right, after all, as Lucas really only had a hunch without any other concrete evidence beyond that Virgil had a collection of knives.

Lucas later apologized to Virgil for the accusation, though La Brea revealed soon after that the apology was unnecessary. Virgil threw a note he had from the Exiles into the fire in front of him, and it had the same logo as the murder weapon that was connected to Wyatt's death. If he's secretly working for the Exiles, this can only mean bad things and more trouble on top of what we already learned.

La Brea airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. It's one of many returning shows on our 2023 TV Schedule , so be sure to take a look at what else is returning in the coming weeks while catching up on previous episodes via streaming .

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
tvinsider.com

Natalie Zea Talks Jumping Back in Time for ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Return (VIDEO)

Some shows do cliffhangers; La Brea does cliff jumpers!. In the NBC series’ November-airing winter finale, the reunited Eve and Gavin Harris (Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken) leaped into a sinkhole from 1988 back to 10,000 B.C. with their kids (Jack Martin and Zyra Gorecki). In January 31’s two-part return, “they land and are off to the races,” says exec producer and showrunner David Appelbaum, trying to shut down the time portal (long story).
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
HAWAII STATE
Digital Trends

5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch

Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
People

TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.  While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.  As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist

The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
183K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy