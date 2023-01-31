Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders’ saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
Bitcoin records uptick as whales return: What this means for the king coin
Bitcoin saw over 50,000 in Coin Days Destroyed. The Aroon indicator, however, pointed to the absence of pending price reversal. There are indications that Bitcoin’s [BTC] recovery remained active at press time, and that it may soon surpass the $23,000 price level. The fact that these transactions appeared to be increasing suggested that it was caused by the movement of whales.
Is it time to jump on the TRON [TRX] bandwagon, based on these developments
TRON will soon announce partnership with BitTorrent. TRX’s price increased over the last day and the metrics, along with market indicators, looked bullish. TRON [TRX] reached a new milestone that reflected its increased adoption across the globe. TRONSCAN revealed that TRON’s total accounts surpassed the 140 million mark – they stood at 140,010,268 at press time.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
MANA shows signs of a pullback, where can bulls look to enter next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of MANA was bullish. The $0.75 level acted as support- but will it be broken soon in a pullback?. Decentraland has performed strongly...
Bitcoin [BTC]: The rest of the month may not be fruitful, here is why
BTC’s Realized Capitalization showed that the leading coin is now overbought. On-chain assessment hints at a price drawback in the coming days. According to CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr, due to the bullish nature of the general cryptocurrency market since the year began, the Realized Capitalization metric for many assets grew significantly in the past 20 days.
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: SOL to surpass $30 resistance soon, based on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana traded within a range (orange) between $20.4 and $26.6, with the midpoint at $23.5 since mid-January 2023. Above $26.6, $30.7 is the next major resistance level. However, the $26-$27 region itself presents a significant zone of resistance.
Key levels for Solana bulls and bears to plan their next moves
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour and daily market structures of Solana, at press time, were bullish. The range formation gives out a clear game plan for buyers and sellers. Solana has...
Aave rallies 30% in a month- Are whale transactions responsible for hike?
Aave [AAVE] has seen increased activity from whales as its value has also increased. The Netflow and price movement suggest a positive impact on AAVE. The whales’ interest in cryptocurrencies recently appears to have intensified. According to recent statistics, Aave [AAVE] has attracted the interest of whales, but how has whale action affected it?
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
Evaluating Bitcoin’s price trajectory if regulators dial-up heat on crypto
Bitcoin may be subjected to regulatory headwinds in the next few weeks. Whale and institutional demand for Bitcoin see a slight recovery. Bitcoin had a strong start this year but that sentiment might soon change. Especially now that fears of a recession are threatening to rip the proverbial bandage off the recovering market. The risk of regulatory-induced FUD might also contribute to a less exciting outcome than anticipated.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC surges by 30%, could rally further
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Although 2022 was a tough year for Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the token has been surging as of late. At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.00019904, showing a surge of over 30% since last month. Terra had consolidated within the previous support zone established in November 2022 and showed the potential to rally higher in the weeks to come.
Bitcoin: With Puell Multiple above capitulation, will miners halt selling?
Miners might revert to a revenue increase as the Puell Multiple left the capitulation area. Market statistics showed that the current condition was not overheated. Bitcoin [BTC] holders were not the only recipients of welcome developments recently. Like the holders, miners who have struggled with inhospitable conditions may also have cause to celebrate in the near term. This is after they had spent months in losses.
Curve Finance: Here’s why investors should take CRV’s win with a pinch of salt
The total value locked on Curve expanded swiftly to attain pre-FTX levels. Native token CRV’s price and market cap are at the risk of a pullback. According to a report on DeFi blue chips by on-chain analytics firm OurNetwork, Curve Finance [CRV] remained the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by total value locked (TVL), underlining that the protocol continued to be the top choice for liquidity providers.
The Graph: A look at Q4 2022 performance and current state of GRT
The Graph logged significant ecosystem growth in Q4 2022. GRT’s price might be due for a reversal with a bearish divergence spotted on the daily chart. According to a recent report from Messari titled “State of The Graph Q4 2022,” the open-source and decentralized indexing protocol for blockchain data The Graph, experienced growth in key ecosystem metrics during the fourth quarter of 2022.
How Aave’s treasury will help it rise above MakerDAO and Uniswap
Aave’s treasury funds saw significant growth. Other competitors also witnessed a surge in their treasury funds. Decentralized lending protocol Aave [AAVE] has seen a growth in its treasury funds, according to a 1 February tweet from Delphi Digital. The growth in treasury funds is an indicator of consistent revenue generation for the protocol, which can be used for various initiatives, such as development, marketing, and strategic planning.
Is Aptos over-extended or can we prepare for the next leg upward?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Aptos has retested a 4-hour bullish order block. A breakout past $19-$20 could see APT register massive gains. Aptos has registered gains of 18% within 12 hours to...
Maker [MKR] could witness a 10% hike, traders can set a stop loss below…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR chalked a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. The token’s Funding Rate remained flat but positive. Maker [MKR] offered over 30% gains to investors in...
