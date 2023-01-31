Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Trinity, SCCS renew girls basketball rivalry
Trinity Knights girls’ basketball renewed its rivalry with Santa Clarita Christian for the first time in three years on Saturday at The Master’s University. The Heritage League rivalry was put on hold during the pandemic when SCCS’ program took a brief hiatus. The Knights won the game,...
signalscv.com
Smith officially commits to Black Hills State
One of the best two-way football players in the Southern Section has officially announced his collegiate destination. Golden Valley senior Ajani Smith signed his letter of intent to play football at Black Hills State in South Dakota. Smith announced his decision on social media Tuesday night, after fielding several offers.
signalscv.com
COC Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees, with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. The 2023 class of inductees includes:
signalscv.com
Hart district awarded $240,000 for teacher credentialing program
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential. The Classified School Employee Teacher Credentialing Program Grant will provide up to 50 current classified employees with funding of up to $4,800 each.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
signalscv.com
Metrolink improvements project to increase number of trains by 2030
Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line between Los Angeles and Lancaster, going through Santa Clarita, will increase the number of weekday trains from 15 to 30 by 2030, according to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials. A recent news release from Metro indicated that the agency and the Southern California...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
signalscv.com
One fatality, three transports in I-5 traffic collision Tuesday morning
A solo traffic collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Castaic resulted in one fatality and three injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, said one occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threating injuries, and a good Samaritan and a CHP officer attempted life-saving measures. The occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene, he added.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
signalscv.com
CBS Film Series to feature real-life rom-com
The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled Sunday to present “Our (Almost Completely True) Story.”. Real-life couple Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka wrote and co-star in this romantic comedy. Based almost completely on their own story, Hartley plays a tall, famous, aging screen legend who meets a short, out-of-work, voice actor as they navigate the senior dating scene in L.A.
signalscv.com
COC seeks new members for bond oversight committee
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term. The committee’s mission is to ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law. The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond funds...
signalscv.com
‘Know Your NATURE Center’ unveils new educational opportunities for future Placerita Canyon Nature Center visitors
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center cut the red ribbon on its “Know Your NATURE Center” exhibit on Saturday, opening the sliding doors to provide more opportunities to the next and current generations to learn more about the local nature. “This is a gem for not only the city,...
signalscv.com
Dr. Gene Dorio | Seniors Suffering with Gas Rates
The cost of natural gas has increased markedly, and fingers point in many directions. Santa Claritans have received bills from Southern California Gas Co. far beyond their usual monthly fees, and this has especially affected older adults on fixed incomes. As a geriatric house call doctor, my duty is to...
signalscv.com
Emergency personnel respond to late night rollover
A vehicle was found overturned late night Wednesday after firefighters responded to a call for an expanded traffic collision in Santa Clarita, according to emergency responders. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Craig Little, firefighters were on the scene at approximately 11:47 p.m. on the intersection of Orchard...
signalscv.com
Two-story condo building in Canyon Country catches fire
A two-story condo building in Canyon Country caught fire on Thursday evening, causing significant damage to two units and sending at least one person to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and reports from the scene. According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch official...
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
signalscv.com
Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of grand theft
A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after stealing an item worth approximately $1,500, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a theft...
signalscv.com
Natural gas prices expected to drop this month, state to examine price increase
Santa Clarita Valley residents may be able to worry less about their utility bills going into February as the Southern California Gas Co. announced market prices for natural gas dropped, resulting in a 68% decrease for residential and small businesses when compared to the prices seen in January. SoCalGas estimates...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Mother and son arrested after assaulting each other
A mother and son were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and battery after physical assaults by both parties on Monday in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service...
signalscv.com
Narcotics detectives: Illegal grow busted in Agua Dulce
Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau arrested a man in connection with their recent operation at an allegedly illegal marijuana grow in Agua Dulce, according to sheriff’s officials. “Detectives with the North County Narcotics Team learned of a possible illegal marijuana grow at a...
