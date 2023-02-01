ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 injured in South Sacramento house fire

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

1 dead, 2 injured in South Sacramento house fire 00:25

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two people are recovering in the hospital after a south Sacramento house fire.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened in a single-story residence at around 9:15 p.m. along Albion Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.

The fire was contained to just the home.

Fire officials confirmed that a mother in her 70s was found dead in her bedroom. Her son, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his feet. His sister, who is in her 40s, was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

