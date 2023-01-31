Read full article on original website
Related
21 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Snug & Stylish
When it comes to cute and cozy, a sweater dress is the perfect fit!
7 Thigh-High Tights and Socks That Will Actually Stay in Place
We found a slew of thigh-high tights, stockings and socks that shoppers have said hold up and stay on the leg — details here
The Classic Shoe Trend Every Stylish Celeb Wears at the Airport
When it comes to airport style, I am all about outfits that are comfortable without sacrificing style, and the shoes are the key component for accomplishing this. Heels are a hard no in my book, as well as any other shoes that make for a complicated run through the security line. This leaves flat shoes like loafers, ankle boots, sneakers, and my all-time favorite: ballet flats. While ballet flats truly never go out of style, they are currently at the forefront of shoe trends at the moment.
Kelly Rowland Revamps Y2K Haircut With Curly Bangs, Trench Coat Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party
Kelly Rowland gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost for her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the Shani Darden triple acid peel launch dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 19. For the occasion, Rowland wore a Fendi monogram trench coat. The coat dress had a flap at the back, two slits on the side and was decorated with Fendi’s signature logo all over. To take things up a notch, the “Ice” artist amped up her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a choker necklace and several midi rings. As for glam, Rowland debuted a new hairstyle, which gave...
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering
Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40
As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
It’s available in five colors, and it’s so comfortable.
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!
When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
Jennifer Lopez's Plunging Blazer Is a Twist on the Traditional Pantsuit
No one loves a plunging moment like Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26, the triple threat shared glamorous throwback photos of herself on a set wearing a chic yet unconventional David Koma pantsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. Presumably styled by her...
How to style bootcut jeans 2023: 7 outfit ideas for every occasion
Not sure how to style bootcut jeans? Our expert reveals their top bootcut jeans outfits for 2023
brides.com
How to Determine Your Wedding Dress Size
Shopping for a wedding dress is a very different experience from shopping for literally any other item of clothing. Instead of thumbing through the racks looking for your usual size, bridalwear requires you to try on a sample size of the gown you potentially want to buy. This can mean that the looks you try on are either way too big or way too small, and even if a dress does seem to fit your measurements, it will still need to be tailored to perfection.
Upworthy
Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Anne Hathaway Makes a Wild Statement in Sparkling Leopard Dress With Matching Tights & Pumps at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Anne Hathaway served true “Club Couture” at Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While at the show in Paris on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress arrived hand-in-hand with husband Adam Shulman. For the occasion, Hathaway took in Pierpaolo Piccioli’s newest “Valentino Le Club Couture”-themed designs in a dynamic leopard-patterned ensemble, featuring an allover sequined minidress. Gold and black feline spots coated the sleeveless piece, which was layered over matching sequin-embellished tights. Accentuating Hathaway’s outfit was another leopard-print accessory: a gold and black crystal-coated VLogo clutch, featuring a brown leather base topped with a gold “V” buckle. Jungle-worthy Bulgari jewelry —...
FASHION Magazine |
Estée Lauder Launches New Long-Wear Lipsticks + More Beauty News
Plus, celebrate Valentine's Day early with a spa-like collection of products from Laline. Estée Lauder’s releases a new collection of long-wearing lipstick. Want to make a lipstick statement? Look no further than Estée Lauder’s new Pure Color Lipstick launch. Formulated with a Moisture Lock Complex and naturally derived ingredients, these lipsticks are the brand’s most conditioning and long-wearing lippies yet. And they’ll also be the most luxe-looking on your vanity with their newly designed fluted bullet lipstick housed in a chic golden metallic case. Available in 55 shades from nude to berry with matte, crème, and lustre finishes, these Estée Lauder lipsticks are made to flatter all skin tones and deliver a blast of captivating colour with just one swipe. Talk about range.
Gabrielle Union Takes on Cool Girl Style in Maxi Denim Skirt & Black Platform Boots
Gabrielle Union was spotted heading into CBS Studios in New York yesterday, throwing up a peace sign as she was photographed. Union channeled the cool-girl style in a black blazer paired with a light-wash denim maxi skirt. Union’s look was ultimately made casual thanks to the expert styling of each piece. The addition of denim also offered Union’s outfit a classic touch that juxtaposed the rigidity of her blazer. For finishing touches, Union wore her curly dark tresses slicked back and out of her face and stacked on silver rings to match her sparkling silver studs. Lifting herself to new heights, Union sported a...
Comments / 0