Winterhaven, CA

Cibola girls basketball takes down Kofa big in regular season finale

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball defeated Kofa 78-19 on Friday night. The Lady Raiders came out of the gates swinging, going on a 10-0 run to open the game. After that, Cibola wouldn't look back as they'd go on to have a great offensive night. The game...
YUMA, AZ
Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance. In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.
YUMA, AZ

