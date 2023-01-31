ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Play With Dwarf Goats In South Carolina For An Adventure Unlike Any Other

South Carolina is full of adventures of many types! From road trip adventures to hiking adventures to foodie adventures and more, your next adventure is just around the corner. For all the animal lovers, we’ve got a very special adventure for you. Did you know that you can play with goats in South Carolina? You’re going to love this one…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

ARIAIL: Groundhog Day

Maybe this odd day means something else in South Carolina, suggests cartoonist Robert Ariail. He often interprets things a little differently, but always has an interesting take on what’s going on. Love the cartoon? Hate it? What do you think: feedback@statehousereport.com.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
yourislandnews.com

I take issue with the sweeping generalizations

It is Saturday, early, and I’m in my grey-painted study. I have my coffee and a view of several portraits done of me, my wife, and a long-dead ancestor. The last portrait is slowly losing its image, falling particles forming a layer of dust on the bottom of the frame.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thelocalpalate.com

Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure

For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
TEXAS STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

New vintage store opens in Forest Acres

A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC

