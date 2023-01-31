Read full article on original website
Play With Dwarf Goats In South Carolina For An Adventure Unlike Any Other
South Carolina is full of adventures of many types! From road trip adventures to hiking adventures to foodie adventures and more, your next adventure is just around the corner. For all the animal lovers, we’ve got a very special adventure for you. Did you know that you can play with goats in South Carolina? You’re going to love this one…
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open doors ahead of expected overnight freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in the Lowcountry are temporarily opening their doors to people in need of a place to stay Friday night as overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. North Charleston - Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Church doors open at 7...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations
I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
WYFF4.com
Where is the snow? Chris Justus talks about how long it's been and if he expects snow this winter
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Where is the snow this winter in South Carolina?. It's a question a lot of you have been asking. Some hope it will snow, others hope it stays away. So what does Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus say?. (Watch his full explanation above) Chris said it's been...
statehousereport.com
ARIAIL: Groundhog Day
Maybe this odd day means something else in South Carolina, suggests cartoonist Robert Ariail. He often interprets things a little differently, but always has an interesting take on what’s going on. Love the cartoon? Hate it? What do you think: feedback@statehousereport.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
coladaily.com
SC blues legend Drink Small to be honored at state museum for 90th birthday
A local legend in blues music is turning 90 years old soon, and the Midlands has a celebration in the works. The name Drink Small conjures up more than just ‘intoxicating’ thoughts for South Carolina blues fans. As the blues legend approaches his 90th birthday, the ColaJazz Foundation...
yourislandnews.com
I take issue with the sweeping generalizations
It is Saturday, early, and I’m in my grey-painted study. I have my coffee and a view of several portraits done of me, my wife, and a long-dead ancestor. The last portrait is slowly losing its image, falling particles forming a layer of dust on the bottom of the frame.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
thelocalpalate.com
Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure
For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New vintage store opens in Forest Acres
A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
This Is The Strangest Food In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
