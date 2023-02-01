ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

moversmakers.org

Playhouse launches incubator

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced the inaugural class of its new arts and culture incubator program, which will provide resources and mentoring to nine local organizations and two Cincinnati-based theatre artists. The program will offer members the ability to grow and scale their existing work through the use of...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

First Step Home names new CEO

The region’s only addiction recovery center serving single, married, pregnant, and women with children has chosen veteran clinical and administrative officer Cassidy Lekan to lead the agency. “We are thrilled Cassidy Lekan is bringing her practical and academic experiences to lead our team of dedicated staff serving women in...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS

(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
EATON, OH
moversmakers.org

Wade wins prestigious state award

Eight winners — including Cincinnati’s Kathy Wade — have been selected to receive governor’s awards for the arts in Ohio. A tradition since 1971, the governor’s awards showcase and celebrate exceptional Ohio artists, arts organizations, arts leaders and patrons, educators and business support of the arts. Award recipients are presented with the only arts award in the state that is conferred by the governor.
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Chamber names 5th class in Black history series

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announced the fifth class of its “We are Making Black History” series. Throughout February, the chamber will share the stories of seven Black leaders currently living and working in the Cincinnati region and making change in Greater Cincinnati. The tribute will culminate at...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Local nonprofits make history

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky is partnering with La Soupe, a nonprofit that bridges the gap between food waste and food insecurity. The goal: to deliver fresh, chef-driven medically tailored meals to Meals on Wheels clients using sustainable, rescued ingredients. This marks the first-ever collaboration between a...
CINCINNATI, OH

