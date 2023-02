Sara Wiley played softball at the University of Evansville. "I wasn't very good,'' she said. "I was better at training than playing.''. One day she walked into the weight room and the athletic department's first-ever strength trainer made her an offer she could have refused. "He said, how about you intern for me, and I won't pay you a thing, but I'll give you a T-shirt?' " Wiley said. "I said, 'Sure, that sounds great.' "

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO