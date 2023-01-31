ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

big10central.com

Men’s basketball: Gophers focusing on process, not results [Pioneer Press]

Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson said the easy thing would be to “hammer” his players over the team’s 35-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday. But Johnson insisted there hasn’t been a “big negativity cloud” forming and hanging over the program, despite the Gophers’ six-game losing streak. Similar to how he has operated at previous times this season, Johnson is focusing on how lapses on the details and other small breakdowns can be the difference between winning and losing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Basketball: What is wrong with Gopher hoops?

There was no doubt that Ben Johnson was going to struggle in year 1 as head coach of the Gopher basketball program. Not simply because he was going to be a first-time head coach, tasked with leading Big Ten program. But due to transfers and injuries, he was completely reconstructing a roster that was expected to compete in arguably the toughest basketball conference in the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota's first in-state offer for 2025 is to Heritage Christian Academy DT Abu Tarawallie

"Since colleges can't contact me directly yet, they've been talking to my coach. I've been hearing from the Gophers obviously, and then Wisconsin and Iowa as well," 2025 Heritage Christian Academy defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie said to 247Sports. "On Wednesday, I was at school and I got called down to my school’s athletic director’s office and he said my coach wanted to talk to me. So I called my coach and he said that the Minnesota Gophers wanted to offer me and I had to call them since I’m a sophomore, so I did. Coach Fleck and DeLatiboudere were on the call and said they really like what they saw on my highlight and wanted to offer me."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

February 1, 1923: Our high school basketball team lost the crucial game of the season – that with the Shakopee High – at the opera house last Friday evening, by the heart-breaking score of 13 to 14. Inability to get foul throws cost the locals the game. A big crowd was out and while we lost, the Chaska boys offered fine resistance and have nothing to feel ashamed of.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tourcounsel.com

Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnbucketlist.com

Mall of America

Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
bringmethenews.com

Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations

Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

