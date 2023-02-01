ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Germany's Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
Philosophy Blogger

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
investing.com

China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com

U.S. working to recover suspected Chinese spy balloon

(Reuters) - The United States is working to recover a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Sunday. "Our U.S. Navy component is currently conducting recovery operations, with the U.S. Coast Guard assisting in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
investing.com

Japanese yen slides as report pegs Amamiya as BOJ governor

Investing.com -- The Japanese yen fell to an over three-week low against the dollar on Monday after a report said that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya - who is a proponent of ultra-loose monetary policy - will take over as the bank’s governor. The Nikkei newspaper reported...
investing.com

European stock futures lower; German factory orders rebound

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open weaker Monday as investors digest the global economic outlook in the wake of strong U.S. payrolls data amid raised Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.5% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
investing.com

Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
investing.com

South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028. The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy