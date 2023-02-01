Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
thefastmode.com
Multi-cloud Service Provider OTAVA Launches Security as a Service (SECaaS)
OTAVA, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, announced that it has launched Security as a Service (SECaaS) for businesses that need external resources or added expertise to maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity practice. OTAVA’s purpose-built Security as a Service solutions cut through the noise of automated alerting and...
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
Ars Technica
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps
We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
thefastmode.com
3.3 Million Cyber-Attacks Hidden in Encrypted Traffic: Why Encryption for Network Security Is a Doubled-Edged Sword
The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solutions Architect at Gigamon on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Adrian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
KT Selects DZS Velocity Access EDGE Platform for 10G EPON Rollout
DZS announced that KT Corporation (formerly Korea Telecom), the Republic of Korea’s largest wireline broadband service provider and a DZS customer since 2005, has chosen the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform and advanced optical line terminal (OLT) technology as the foundation for its new 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON) infrastructure across the country’s southern half including the Daegu, Busan and Gwangju regions.
Gizmodo
OpenAI Launches a Premium Version of ChatGPT for $20 a Month
OpenAI has announced the launch of a paid version of ChatGPT that, for $20 a month, will allow you to...uh, keep using ChatGPT, I guess. In a blog post published Wednesday, the research organization announced the release of “ChatGPT Plus,” a pilot subscription plan for its uncanny little toy. What do you get for your monthly subscription fee? Well, to be honest, not a whole helluva lot—at least, not yet.
thefastmode.com
F5 Finds Visibility Gaps Exacerbate Cyberattacks, Pose Largest Challenge to Implementing TLS 1.3
The Fast Mode spoke to Sudhir Patamsetti, Director of Product Management of F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP Offerings on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sudhir joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Completes Partial Sale of its Tower Business in Germany & Austria
Deutsche Telekom completed the partial sale of its tower business in Germany and Austria, which is combined in the GD Towers unit, effective February 1, 2023. The Group had announced in July 2022 that it would sell 51 percent of GD Towers to DigitalBridge and Brookfield. With the closing of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom will receive a total of more than 10 billion euros from the buyers and GD Towers.
Netflix may soon charge a fee to account holders for sharing passwords
If you have a Netflix account and share your password with people outside of your household, you may want to rethink that decision. Netflix is finally cracking down on allowing people to do it amid falling profits, partially due to losing potential money from people "freeloading" by using shared passwords, according to a news report.
thefastmode.com
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping
Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
CoinTelegraph
OpenSea serves as an example of why crypto security must improve
In February 2022, OpenSea fell prey to a major phishing attack that resulted in over $1.7 million in nonfungible tokens (NFTs) being stolen from users. It wasn’t the only incident: Blockchain users reportedly lost $3.9 billion to fraudulent activity in 2022 alone. As we entered 2023, there was a...
thefastmode.com
Underlying Infrastructure Will Be Key to Enabling the Metaverse to Reach Its Potential Featured
The metaverse is blending real and virtual worlds to enable people to get things done better and faster. More than just fun and games, this alternative universe promises to help improve the way manufactures build cars, take people in underprivileged parts of the world to locations they would not been able to go and allow researchers, students and other interested parties to experience history in a new, more immersive and exciting way, among other things.
